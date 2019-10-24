Republican hacks’ ludicrous excuses keep falling apart. “More than two months before the phone call that launched the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Ukraine’s newly elected leader was already worried about pressure from the U.S. president to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden.”

That won’t keep Republican from concocting more phony defenses. “Ukraine was aware the White House was holding up the funds weeks earlier than United States and Ukrainian officials had acknowledged. And it means that the Ukrainian government was aware of the freeze during most of the period in August when Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, and two American diplomats were pressing President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to make a public commitment to the investigations being sought by Mr. Trump.” Oops.

Democrats will keep calling witnesses but the case is there. “Impeachment is now effectively inevitable. [William] Taylor’s testimony fleshed out the biggest open questions, including whether there was a quid pro quo with Ukraine (there was), what it involved (military aid), and what Trump wanted (investigations of the Biden family and the 2016 election.) Congress has now heard from career civil servants and from political appointees, all telling a similar story, and Taylor removed the last scintilla of doubt.”

I keep remembering what his father-in-law said about Baltimore. “Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has sued an apartment management company owned by senior White House adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, alleging it routinely used ‘unfair or deceptive’ rental practices while running rodent-infested apartments in Baltimore and the surrounding region.”

He and other center-left Democrats should keep at it. “The South Bend, Indiana, mayor is betting other Iowans are also scrutinizing ‘Medicare for All,’ the policy idea that’s dominated the health care conversation this election cycle. He’s used television appearances and ads in recent weeks to proclaim that ‘Medicare for All’ will take away choice for Americans.”

We keep seeing Trump’s rotten polling numbers in Wisconsin. “Former Vice President Joe Biden is favored by 50 percent and Trump by 44 percent. … In August, Biden received 51 percent and Trump 42 percent. Sen. Bernie Sanders receives 48 percent and Trump 46 percent.” Maybe voters have gotten tired of all the losing.

