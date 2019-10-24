A couple of disclosures before I get started: Parker is of course a colleague, and I am an MSNBC contributor. With that out of the way, there are a whole lot of reasons this lineup is ideal for this juncture in the presidential race.

To begin with, foreign policy has been grossly underserved in the debates, a problem that a veteran State Department reporter with decades of national security experience like Mitchell surely can remedy. There is no shortage of questions about the candidates’ world views.

Whether the question is philosophical (Is the United States a force for good in the world?) or strategic (How do we rebuild our credibility with allies?) or region-specific (Sen. Elizabeth Warren, you’ve talked about bringing home all combat troops from the Middle East. How is that any different from President Trump’s approach?), it is critical to get these candidates not merely to diagnose what is wrong with President Trump’s handling of national security but also to get them to spell out what their priorities are and how they view America’s role in the world.

Among the questions I am curious to hear the candidates answer are these:

How does the United States balance our strategic interests and concern for human rights?

Is hard power essential to back up diplomatic efforts and, if so, will you maintain the current level of defense spending?

Under what conditions would you meet dictatorial leaders or those who preside over illiberal regimes? (e.g., Viktor Orban)

Would you have weighed in on Brexit, and if so, what counsel would you have given Britain?

Would you have ordered a military strike after Iran shot down a U.S. drone?

The moderator choice is also well-designed to fill in another noticeable gap in the debates. With actual beat reporters on the panel, we might learn how these candidates are going to operate in the real world. Having covered the White House and the Hill, Mitchell, Parker and Welker know all too well that the best campaign promises rarely survive contact with the real world and the hurdles (self-imposed and external) presidents must clear to get their agenda through.

These presidential candidates along with many activists and pundits talk as if the candidates’ proposals only need be introduced in Congress to come to life. That is not remotely how things work. These candidates need to be pressed: When your proposal for health care (or whatever) is rejected or proves to be too expensive, what will you do? Saying one will simply “fight” or launch a grass-roots movement is a dodge and shows a real lack of appreciation for the skill required to govern. What experience suggests they can deal with a Republican Senate (or a Democratic Senate without a filibuster-proof majority)?

As much as these candidates generally bemoan executive power grabs, some of them have their own list of executive actions if they do not get their way on highly controversial issues. Let’s find out if they are willing to support time limits on authorizations for use of force, stiffer restrictions on presidents’ deployment of armed forces, the forgoing of signing statements, the repeal of “emergency” provisions and an end to use of “acting” secretaries.

The moderators might also address issues virtually ignored to date. On women’s health, what religious exemptions are they willing to accept when it comes to employer-provided health insurance? What is their plan/position on child care, K-12 education, paternity and maternity leave, and the Equal Rights Amendment?

Above all, putting four women on the moderator panels after years and years of all-male debate panels makes a statement. In the future, an all-female moderator panel (or all-female talk show panel or all-female morning show hosts) should be no more noteworthy than have all-male staffing.

Female journalists cannot be an afterthought or a “diversity” consideration for this plum assignments. Women quite frankly have different life experiences than men and bring to debates the concerns of many Americans that otherwise would not get addressed. If news organizations are not putting them out in equal or greater numbers then men, it is the viewers not merely the female journalists who will be worse off.

