Buttigieg’s successes are obviously partially a product of his political skills, among them his canny ability to seize on trends, including Donald Trump’s surprise 2016 victory and the ascendant role of LGBT politics and people in the Democratic base. But Buttigieg’s nice-guy, technocratic-reformer approach has its weaknesses. And there are real obstacles on the path to becoming President Pete.

Trump’s rise horrified basically every Democratic politician, but his election helped make Buttigieg’s campaign possible in two specific ways. Because Trump won the Oval Office with no government experience, Buttigieg could argue that being mayor was actually an improvement. Buttigieg’s relative political inexperience is probably still a disadvantage. But after Trump’s ascent and Barack Obama’s successful White House bid after less than four years in the Senate, the jump from South Bend to the White House that Buttigieg is proposing became much more plausible.

And Trump is also a good stylistic foil for someone such as Buttigieg. New York Times television critic James Poniewozik describes Trump as an anti-hero: someone who sees the world as dark and full of villains and wins by chucking traditional moral rules in the service of his larger goals.

Buttigieg, by contrast, is basically a character plucked out of “The West Wing”: a meritocratic unifier from the Midwest via a Rhodes scholarship and the military, possessed of genuine religious faith, technocratic optimism and the speaking ability to make a liberal agenda sound as exciting as a political revolution or Making America Great Again. If Marco Rubio or John Kasich were president, Buttigieg’s style might not contrast so starkly and resonate with Democrats. But they aren’t, so Mayor Pete can sell himself to weary Democrats as a “Parks and Recreation”-style alternative to “The Trump Show.”

And Buttigieg has also landed, uncoincidentally, at a time when Democrats, and the public more generally, have quickly become more pro-LGBT. It’s easy to forget that in 2008, Obama was still publicly opposed to marriage equality and fewer than half of Democrats said same-sex relations between adults was “not wrong at all.” There’s still some resistance to LGBT candidates among rank-and-file Democrats. But the sea change in public opinion on LGBT issues has made Buttigieg’s candidacy much more viable.

In particular, Buttigieg has successfully executed an Ellen DeGeneres-style charm offensive: He cast himself as a smart, friendly guy from Indiana with a happy marriage and a couple of dogs. It’s not a perfect approach. Trump, Joe Biden and other more aggressive competitors are going to throw punches, and Buttigieg will want to hit back without seeming disingenuous or condescending. But it helped DeGeneres show many in her audience they could be comfortable with gay people, and so far the approach has worked reasonably well at helping Buttigieg distinguish himself from the rest of the pack.

But as others have pointed out, rumors of a recent Buttigieg surge are mostly exaggerated: In national polls following his fiery debate performance, he has mostly maintained a disproportionately white, well-educated, high-income base, which has given him loads of money with which to fuel a major Iowa operation. But Buttigieg still hasn’t managed to really break through with voters of color, and he’s in the single digits in national poll averages.

Buttigieg has built a base by projecting a familiar young-guy-liberal-reformer ethos. But almost every successful presidential candidate, especially on the Democratic side, has to be able to play many roles for many different audiences. Buttigieg will need to add to his repertoire — maybe by appealing to African American voters as the pragmatic Democrat who can beat Trump and protect their interests, displacing Biden as the Elizabeth Warren alternative for more moderate liberals or channeling regionalism in the Midwest — if he wants to expand his base and have a shot at winning.

