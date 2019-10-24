We do not know whether attaching Trump’s name to Syria policy has made it unpopular or whether his disastrous moves have pointed out the folly of his impulsive “America First” hooey. Regardless, the notion that Americans do not care about a “quarrel in a faraway country, between people of whom we know nothing,” appears to be flat wrong.

AD

AD

I do wonder about the cadre of conservative foreign policy types and hawks in Congress who threw their lot in with Trump and took administration jobs. Are they proud to be associated with a president ready to throw Ukraine to the Russian bear to get reelection help? They always spoke so fondly of Ukraine. Some, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), have lashed out at Trump’s abandonment of the Kurds, but apparently still want to give him four more years as commander in chief.

At any rate, Trump and his enablers (who either rationalize his disastrous moves or remain uncharacteristically silent) have underestimated Americans’ aversion to the humiliation of U.S. forces, the betrayal of allies and the empowering of rogue regimes. Trump has tried to convince us that Syria has been a success, and some quisling Republicans have indulged him. (Sen. John Cornyn declared, “If Turkey was planning on coming into northern Syria and trying to ethnically cleanse the Kurds, and U.S. troops were caught in the middle, I am not completely convinced that it was a bad idea to get them out of harm’s way.” Three cheers for precipitating ethnic cleansing?)

Democrats would be wise to extract three lessons. First, they should be hammering the message that Trump has misled us about destroying the Islamic State and now shrugs off the prospect that freed terrorists might travel to Europe. He is unwilling or unable to perform the most basic function — keeping Americans safe. Second, Democrats should not mimic Trump’s folly in retreating from the Middle East, the consequences be damned. “End forever wars” is a bumper sticker, not a policy; if they want to retrench, they should explain how the results would be any different from what we see in Syria now. Third, this is a key reason that emoluments and corruption matter: We do not know if Trump’s foreign policy debacles are the result of financial self-interest (e.g. Trump Tower in Turkey) or stunning incompetence. Frankly, he might not even be trying to put America’s interests first.

AD

AD

Read more:

AD