The specific findings of the study are revealing. “More than a third say they have personally been the targets of anti-Semitism, including nearly a quarter who say they’ve been recipients of anti-Semitic remarks in person, by mail or by phone; a fifth who say they’ve been targeted by anti-Semitic remarks online; and 2% who say they’ve been physically attacked for being Jewish.” I find those numbers low, perhaps because I am active in social media. I wouldn’t be surprised if in a sample of active social media users, the incidence of anti-Semitism is extraordinarily high. Although 13 percent say they have not reported the incident to social media platforms, I can attest that this is close to useless; I have never received a response from a social media platform even to grotesque displays of anti-Semitism.

At any rate, the number seems to confirm hate crime studies and the Anti-Defamation League’s audit of anti-Semitic incidents. (“ADL has tracked anti-Semitic incidents for the past four decades and in 2018 recorded the third-highest number of incidents. The total of 2018 incidents decreased by 5% from the 1,986 incidents ADL recorded in 2017. The 2018 total is 48% higher than the number of incidents in 2016 and 99% higher than in 2015.”)

The poll shows a huge majority (84 percent) think the problem of anti-Semitism has increased a lot or somewhat over the past five years. A majority still thinks America is a secure place for Jews, but 42 percent think it is less safe than it was a year ago. An alarming 25 percent “avoid certain places, events, or situations out of concern for your safety or comfort as a Jew,” and 31 percent report that they have “avoided publicly wearing, carrying, or displaying things that might help people identify you as a Jew.” Forty-seven percent are affiliated with institutions that have been targeted by anti-Semitism, while 54 percent have not. Majorities say a Jewish institution they are affiliated with have hired security guards and/or had police on site.

Seventy-eight percent say the extreme political right represents a moderate to very serious anti-Semitic threat, while 36 percent say this of this of the extreme left.

On the BDS movement, 35 percent say it is mostly anti-Semitic, while 47 percent say it has anti-Semitic members. “Israel has no right to exist” is considered to be anti-Semitic by 84 percent. Huge majorities say “the U.S. government only supports Israel because of Jewish money” and “American Jews are more loyal to Israel than to America” are anti-Semitic.

A majority (53 percent) identify as Democratic, only 14 percent Republican, and 23 percent are independents. (So much for the Trumpian notion that Jews are abandoning the Democratic Party.) Some 76 percent disapprove of the job President Trump is doing, and 73 percent (62 percent strongly) disapprove of how he handles anti-Semitism.

I have two initial observations from the survey of nearly 1,300 American Jews. Keep in mind that a plurality (41 percent) consider themselves “secular Jews,” meaning that their orientation toward American Jewry and anti-Semitism does not stem from a faith perspective but from social and cultural identification as Jews.

Though the numbers do reflect anxiety about anti-Semitism, the poll does not fully capture the visceral reaction of many American Jews in the era of Trump and in the wake of the Pittsburgh massacre. “Incredulity,” “deep sadness,” “anger” and “disorientation” would, I suggest, be how many American Jews perceive a country in which the president articulates rank anti-Semitic tropes and seems to target Jewish lawmakers. The phrase one hears again and again is “I never thought in America …”

Second, the survey does not address the degree to which Trump’s overt anti-immigrant actions and rhetoric disturb American Jews, the vast majority who have a 20th-century immigration story in their family history. That makes this group of Americans arguably more empathetic toward immigrants and more alarmed by the Republicans drift into right-wing nationalism, which by definition equates American identity with being white and Christian.

The poll has no silver lining. It is a timely reminder that although less visible than our black and brown fellow Americans, many American Jews feel just as besieged and, hence, just as determined to see the defeat of Trump and his right-wing nativism.

