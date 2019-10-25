These are short-term tactics to avoid pesky questions from the media and from constituents. However, 23 of them (or prospective Republican successors if the incumbent is retiring) will have to spend considerable time back home to defend their seats. That includes some highly vulnerable seats in Maine, North Carolina and Colorado as well as competitive seats in Iowa, Georgia, Texas and Arizona. Most of them will have to endure at least one debate. Even in completely safe seats, the Republicans will have to expose themselves to local media.

Consider the kinds of questions they will get (and in some cases already have):

AD

AD

Is it wrong to shake down an ally defending itself against Russia?

Is it wrong to solicit foreign interference in our election?

Is it wrong to stop witnesses with relevant knowledge from testifying?

If the president can illegally hold up foreign aid, what’s to stop him from holding up money to your state?

The most troubling aspect of this for Republicans is that the “wrong but not impeachable” argument is quickly becoming obsolete. It was bad enough when the issue was soliciting foreign interference and when Republicans could read in the rough transcript of the July 25 telephone conversation that the president himself strong-armed Zelensky. But layered on top of that are two stunning violations of the president’s oath: 1) He deliberately held up aid already appropriated for Ukraine with no legal basis and allegedly held up a trade agreement as well; and 2) He was willing to sabotage the safety and security of an ally presently being occupied by Russian troops, something just about anyone would acknowledge was contrary to the United States’ national interest. If that is what witnesses and evidence will prove, how could this not be impeachable?

Let us assume for the sake of argument that Senate Republicans do say this does not warrant impeachment or insist (contrary to their oaths) that they do not have to consider removal given the proximity of the 2020 election or they decide to censure Trump to slow the momentum toward impeachment and removal. How in the world could they then still support his reelection for four more years?

And remember, while it might not be part of the formal impeachment proceedings, Trump’s impulsive and destructive retreat in Syria (again, to the delight of Moscow) and his self-dealing and receipt of foreign emoluments raise the question as to why they would enthusiastically support his reelection over, say, putting Vice President Mike Pence or any other conservative Republican in office. Senate Republicans thus face two hurdles — justifying keeping him in office and justifying their enthusiastic endorsement for four more years of this nightmare.

AD

AD

Senate Republicans also face practical problems. Trump will almost surely visit a swing state such as Arizona. Will Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) want to appear with him? If she does, she likely loses a lot of ticket-splitting voters. If she doesn’t, she risks lackluster turnout/support from Republicans. The same is true in North Carolina and Colorado. Keeping Trump at arm’s length becomes tough when he is in your state and all over local news.

In sum, Republicans are effectively sticking their fingers in their ears and humming to block out the sound of the impeachment train. It will not work for long. They and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who could become Minority Leader McConnell, might spend some time thinking how they are going to navigate through another year of this. If they decide it is simply untenable, they might start to contemplate getting behind a Pence-for-president effort and letting Trump “retire.”

Read more:

AD