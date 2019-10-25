Federal prosecutors in New York have subpoenaed the brother of one of the recently indicted associates of Rudy Giuliani, according to two people familiar with the matter, as they escalate their investigation in the campaign-finance case.
The subpoena to Steven Fruman is the latest indication of prosecutors' actions since the rushed arrest two weeks ago of his brother, Igor Fruman, and another defendant, Lev Parnas, at a Washington-area airport. Since then, investigators have doled out multiple subpoenas and conducted several property searches, in one case blowing the door off a safe to access the contents, sources tell CNN.
Federal prosecutors told a judge this week that they are sifting through data from more than 50 bank accounts.

Nothing says “We’re legitimate businessmen” like having 50 bank accounts. So when are these guys going to turn on Rudy?

President Trump’s company is considering selling the lease of its D.C. hotel, according to two people familiar with the discussions.
The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans they were not permitted to make public, said the Trump Organization had hired the firm JLL to market the project.
Trump’s Washington hotel has been a center of controversy since he entered office. Trump continues to own his business, which operates properties including the hotel, leading to charges of conflict of interest. Several lawsuits have alleged that Trump is violating the Constitution’s ban on “emoluments,” or payments by foreign governments, when foreign government officials visit the hotel.

Wow, it’s pretty gutsy of Eric and Don Jr. to make this decision all on their own, which they’d have to do because the president has no involvement in running his company, right?

But seriously, this is the perfect time to sell. If Trump loses next year, all the corporations and foreign government seeking favors and the Republican toadies would have no reason to book rooms and eat in Trump’s restaurants anymore.

AD
AD

* A large group of current and former staffers to Elijah Cummings explain what made him such an important figure.

AD
AD
AD
AD