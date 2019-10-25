President Trump’s company is considering selling the lease of its D.C. hotel, according to two people familiar with the discussions.The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans they were not permitted to make public, said the Trump Organization had hired the firm JLL to market the project.Trump’s Washington hotel has been a center of controversy since he entered office. Trump continues to own his business, which operates properties including the hotel, leading to charges of conflict of interest. Several lawsuits have alleged that Trump is violating the Constitution’s ban on “emoluments,” or payments by foreign governments, when foreign government officials visit the hotel.
Wow, it’s pretty gutsy of Eric and Don Jr. to make this decision all on their own, which they’d have to do because the president has no involvement in running his company, right?
But seriously, this is the perfect time to sell. If Trump loses next year, all the corporations and foreign government seeking favors and the Republican toadies would have no reason to book rooms and eat in Trump’s restaurants anymore.
* Rich Schapiro reports that Rudy Giuliani butt-dialed him, then said some strange things about getting large sums of money from Bahrain.
* Heather Long and Jeff Stein report that the Treasury Department has announced that the deficit for 2019 is approaching $1 trillion; it has increased every year that Donald Trump has been in office.
* Marcia Brown reports on why the Communications Workers of America is so committed to using strikes to get better pay and working conditions for their members, and why they succeed.
* A large group of current and former staffers to Elijah Cummings explain what made him such an important figure.
* David Rothkopf has a terrific Twitter thread explaining the importance funerals for people like Cummings and John McCain have taken on in the age of Trump.
* Glenn Kessler debunks the Republican complaint that Trump is being treated less fairly than Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton were.
* Mike Allen reports that the upcoming book by White House aide “Anonymous” will include accounts of personal conversations with President Trump.
* Maria Sacchetti reports that the Trump administration separated over 1,500 more children from their families at the border than they had previously acknowledged.
* Andrew Bakaj and Mark Zaid, the attorneys for the whistleblower, say their client’s identity is no longer important now that so much of what they claimed has been corroborated, often by Trump himself.
* And Paul Rosenzweig explains why he’s happy to be called “human scum” by the president.