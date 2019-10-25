One of the most pressing issues facing patients and providers alike is that of surprise medical billing. That’s when patients, often unknowingly, receive out-of-network care and are hit with high, unexpected bills in the mail weeks later demanding payment for costs not covered by their insurance plan. This adds an additional layer of emotional and financial stress that patients should not have to worry about, especially when they are recovering from whatever ailment or illness afflicted them in the first place.

While Maryland is among of the few states with laws protecting patients from surprise medical bills, there are many instances in which a Maryland resident may end up needing treatment in the District, Virginia or elsewhere in the Mid-Atlantic region. It is vital that Congress find a national solution to what is clearly a national problem. Yet, just as important is for lawmakers to pass the right solution to solve this problem without undermining the integrity of health care in Maryland and across the country.

Of the various legislative proposals that have been introduced, one would have a devastating effect on health care throughout the metropolitan region. Known as benchmarking, this approach would tie physicians’ out-of-network rates to insurance companies’ median in-network rates. However, these in-network rates already have been highly discounted, so using them as the basis for out-of-network rates would result in hospitals, emergency rooms and other vital health-care clinics seeing their reimbursements slashed dramatically.

Reduced reimbursement rates for hospitals inevitably would lead to a loss of quality practitioners and health-care staff, which would result in reduced patient access to care and, ultimately, higher prices. For many hospitals in our area, that financial burden may be too much to bear. The new medical center in Prince George’s County will treat substantial vulnerable patient populations, including those who are uninsured, underinsured or on Medicare or Medicaid. These patients should not bear the brunt of poor policy decisions made in Washington by having their access to quality care threatened.

Too much progress has been made in improving access to health care in Prince George’s County to risk it with a benchmarking approach to surprise billing. When I was county executive, one of the most significant accomplishments we achieved with regard to these goals was to secure and break ground on a new, state-of-the-art regional research hospital in Largo, the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, now set to open in 2021. A benchmarking approach could make it that much harder to fully staff this world-class facility as well as attract and retain the highest-quality practitioners to facilities across the state, throwing the future of health care in the entire region into jeopardy.

Rather than taking us down the perilous road of benchmarking, Congress should work to incorporate independent dispute resolution as the means by which to ensure patients remain protected from surprise medical billing. IDR would establish a platform for providers and insurers to negotiate a case-by-case basis fair out-of-network payments when disputes arise and, significantly, removing unsuspecting and innocent patients entirely from the dispute resolution process, where they do not belong.

Not only would IDR help ensure individual out-of-network payments are based on the fair market value of services provided, but it also would help provide financial security and stability for the hospitals treating a larger share of uninsured, underinsured, Medicare or Medicaid patients. It would achieve that by ensuring providers receive interim payments while an impartial mediator makes a final decision on out-of-network payments negotiated through the IDR process.

I urge my good friend Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) to work with his colleagues to ensure that whatever bill Congress passes to end surprise billing includes the all-important IDR framework. Patients in Maryland, the District, Virginia and beyond will be better off for it.

