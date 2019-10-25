There apparently is not a substantive defense. “The efforts to attack the impeachment process in the House and Senate are an attempt to undermine public support for the inquiry as a stream of witnesses from inside Mr. Trump’s own government have delivered day after day of damning testimony about the president’s campaign to pressure Ukraine for his own political gain.”

A “messaging problem” means there is no credible defense. “Trump has been told that he needs a more adept communications strategy to thwart the impeachment investigation, and he agrees it’s necessary, the person close to the president said. Different advisers have floated different alternatives, one of which would be designating a spokesperson to handle press inquiries along with a group of aides who would rebut the allegations that Democrats have surfaced.”

Meanwhile, Trump is defending himself in another matter. “A former reality-TV star who claims Donald Trump sexually assaulted her before he was president said documents that the Trump Organization was forced to hand over corroborate her story.”

If they had an actual defense, Republicans would not need to storm the hearing room (where Republicans are already on the committee). “The episode hinted at how badly a string of testimony by senior and former foreign policy officials is hurting Trump as Democrats investigate whether he abused his power. … Days of revelations appear to be building a solid case for impeachment. That’s especially the case since there has been a paucity of counter-leaks with mitigating evidence from GOPers who are inside the hearings.”

I don’t think former national security adviser John Bolton will be defending Trump. “The White House’s trade representative in late August withdrew a recommendation to restore some of Ukraine’s trade privileges after John Bolton, then-national security adviser, warned him that President Trump probably would oppose any action that benefited the government in Kyiv, according to people briefed on the matter.”

