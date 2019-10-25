We must also ask: What made these people so desperate that they apparently needed to rely on smugglers and attempt such a dangerous journey? What does that say about how our borders function? And what are the reasons they needed to move in the first place?

Smugglers exist in a broader system, where people are desperate to move, and it is increasingly difficult for them to do so. Safe routes of passage have been shut off, and people trying to cross borders are treated as security risks.

Take Britain: People seeking refuge have been problematized for decades. By calling them “illegal” immigrants and “bogus asylum seekers,” politicians have reproduced and strengthened anti-immigration politics over the years. Today, prominent ministers such as Home Secretary Priti Patel talk “tough” on immigration, promising to end free movement and “control” immigration.

In doing so, they help to create an asylum regime where people I have spoken to say they feel they are “illegitimate” until proven otherwise. With scarce routes into the country, but a requirement for most that they have to be here to claim asylum, it is entirely predictable that people are turning to unsafe routes to try and make it to Britain.

People who are confronted by Britain and Europe’s complex, unwieldy and unfair border regime take risks they otherwise wouldn’t. People like Carlito Vale, José Matada and Mohammed Ayaz, each of whom are believed to have fallen from plane undercarriages, where they had hidden in an attempt to get into the country. Or the 58 people who had come from China and were found dead in the back of a lorry in June 2000. Or the estimated 1,080 people who have died trying to cross the Mediterranean so far this year. These deaths are not accidents or one-offs. They are products of a politics that dehumanizes, stigmatizes and treats certain people and their movement as problems to be managed.

And even if they do arrive in Britain safely, these people still bear the burden of our policies. Thanks to successive governments, the country’s immigration policy is shaped around a “hostile environment.” Under this draconian set of policies, people who don’t have the “right” documentation can’t access the basics in life, from health care to housing. This largely remains in place despite the Windrush scandal, in which people who had come to the United Kingdom as citizens — many of them decades ago from former colonies — were detained, deported and denied access to those essential services.

There is a belief that strengthening borders, making a deliberate effort to close down routes safe for passage, criminalizing people who conduct sea rescues and making it more difficult for immigrants to access basic services mean that people are more likely to stay where they are. But this doesn’t stop people from moving, it just makes that movement more dangerous. The border is not the solution, it is part of the problem.

Yet politicians ideologically wedded to stronger borders will not entertain this. They only have shock and regret to offer — the same kind that was on display when images appeared of 26-year-old Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, or the photograph of 3-year-old Alan Kurdi face down on a beach.

This has been on show since Wednesday, as British politicians have spoken out against smugglers and said they were saddened by the deaths. But momentary upset and condemnation mean little when this doesn’t include grappling with why people die trying to cross borders, how political rhetoric and policy might play a role, and what meaningful change would look like. What is the point of expressing sorrow while ignoring how a political climate hostile to certain groups of immigrants and refugees produces policy that forces people to risk their lives?

When you talk about people as numbers and threats, while legislating to limit their movement, you help make possible a world where they have to put themselves in danger to cross borders. Anti-immigration politics — in Britain and around the world — lies at the center of all of this. To ensure that tragedies like the horrifying deaths of 39 in Essex do not keep happening, the fundamentals of that politics need to be challenged.

