Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) pleads that he cannot comment on substance because he cannot separate that from the “unfairness" of the House process. (It’s fairly simple, honestly.) Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) claims he cannot comment on testimony he hasn’t seen that Trump used taxpayer money (in the form of foreign aid) to extort the Ukrainian government to interfere in our election. The problem with that: The testimony, at least the opening statement from acting ambassador William B. Taylor Jr., was released publicly this week.

No senator is saying openly that the president’s conduct is not impeachable. No senator is saying the witnesses lack credibility. No senator is saying it is perfectly appropriate for the president to use his powers to aid his campaign effort. There is a reason for that stunning silence: There is every reason to view this conduct as unprecedented, impeachable and amply provable through multiple witnesses and documents.

AD

AD

The “unfairness” excuse to attack the House is also of very limited duration. Next month, the House case will be put on in public. What excuse will Republicans use then?

Even the unctuous Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) could not actually include a condemnation of the House in his worthless resolution. It was more like a request for the House to be more transparent. Apparently, anything stronger was not going to keep Republicans together.

As things stood Thursday afternoon, the Hill reported, “The GOP senators not co-sponsoring the resolution as of Thursday afternoon, according to a list from Graham’s office, are: Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.), Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio).” That might be a good starting list for senators who just might convict in a Senate trial.

AD

AD

Graham delivered another elbow to Trump’s ribs by declaring, “I’m not here to tell you that Donald Trump’s done nothing wrong.” With groveling sycophants like Graham, who needs enemies?

The Senate reaction speaks volumes about the body’s squeamishness about taking a vote in an impeachment trial on conduct so utterly unacceptable. Ironically, if Senate Republicans would start speaking out with one voice they might push Trump into resignation — or at least a decision not to run for reelection (to avoid the humiliation of a strong bipartisan vote against him). Their silence only encourages Trump’s delusion that he will escape unscathed. In the meantime, you wonder why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is not cooking up an escape hatch (e.g., a presidential censure to take the wind out of impeachment and the whispers that some GOP senators will break with Trump). It is almost as though McConnell is indifferent to the outcome of the trial.

There is another takeaway from the senators’ stall tactics. The public is already moving with remarkable speed toward supporting impeachment and removal without seeing the witnesses, either. If the witnesses prove as stalwart and professional as they have apparently demonstrated behind closed doors, and/or the Republicans behave as ludicrously as they did during Wednesday’s mass violation of security rules by forcing themselves into a secure hearing room, who knows how high support for removal could go?

AD

AD

Of course, the overwhelming number of Senate Republicans know full well the gravity of Trump’s offense. It is simply cowardice and an utter lack of imagination that prevents them from seeing a better political landscape with Vice President Pence in the presidency and Trump back in New York.

Read more:

AD