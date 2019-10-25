One of the perquisites of a prime-time slot on Fox News is the amnesia of the network’s viewers. Hosts can get away with saying one thing one night, only to turn around and contradict themselves the next. In early June, for instance, host Tucker Carlson made a lot of news and news and news and news and news and news and news and news by praising the economic plan of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

A few months later, well, apparently has soured on Warren.

To be clear: Carlson’s June 5 praise was qualified. He said he wouldn’t endorse Warren because she is “so far out on the social issues.” Yet he was emphatic about her economic message — a sentiment that had vanished by Thursday night’s broadcast.

What happened? Warren’s numbers have shot up in the polls in recent months, making her a threat to take the Democratic nomination. From all appearances, she’s too dangerous at this point to serve as grist for against-the-grain thought experiments by the iconoclastic Tucker Carlson. She must be destroyed.

