A few months later, well, apparently has soured on Warren.
To be clear: Carlson’s June 5 praise was qualified. He said he wouldn’t endorse Warren because she is “so far out on the social issues.” Yet he was emphatic about her economic message — a sentiment that had vanished by Thursday night’s broadcast.
What happened? Warren’s numbers have shot up in the polls in recent months, making her a threat to take the Democratic nomination. From all appearances, she’s too dangerous at this point to serve as grist for against-the-grain thought experiments by the iconoclastic Tucker Carlson. She must be destroyed.
