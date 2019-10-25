At home, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored some victories — but those results came below expectations, delivering somewhat of a warning. The BJP was able to retain the western state of Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital, but support dropped compared with the previous election. In the northern state of Haryana, the BJP’s seat share fell much more significantly, leaving it short of a majority.

A nudge in one state, a jolt in the other — the message was still clear. The Modi government can no longer afford to pretend that all is well with the economy.

Modi has been able to disassociate things that usually matter most to people — jobs, inflation, economic security — from his domestic political performance. It’s the Teflon effect — the numbers don’t stick to him, be them the slump in growth, the spike in unemployment or the decline in consumption. Even demonetization, his most disruptive and self-destructive economic decision — it took 86 percent of India’s cash out of circulation in one fell swoop — did not cost the prime minister electorally.

I asked Abhijit Banerjee, who just won the Nobel prize for economics, to explain this. His answer was intriguing: Modi is able to convince people that they are part of a national project, or what Banerjee called “a citizen’s right to sacrifice." In other words, Modi positions even difficult times as a service to the country.

Modi and the BJP have built their political capital on social and emotional issues: nationalism, Hindu identity and, most recently, the decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status within the Indian union. This has helped Modi and his second-in-command, Home Minister Amit Shah, to frame elections in their own terms. In an age of populism and alpha-male leadership, prickly governance issues can be trumped by effective political communication and overarching narratives that strike a chord with the majority.

But could that change?

It is no mere coincidence that the highest unemployment rate in India has been recorded in Haryana — 28.7 percent, three times the national average. That’s where the BJP’s vote share dropped by 22 percent when measured against the national elections six months ago.

Of course there are always several reasons that a party wins or loses an election. In these regional elections, caste factors, perceived arrogance of local leaders and the uneven energy of the opposition camp all contributed to the final numbers.

But there’s no wishing away the economy as a key factor.

Instead of listening to what the economy is saying to them, the Modi-Shah duo could choose to double down on identity politics and lighting-rod issues. That may deliver results at the ballot box, but it will not help India on the global stage.

Despite Modi’s flamboyant event with the American president a few weeks ago in Texas, Donald Trump has been characteristically fickle about India’s concerns. He has gratuitously offered to mediate on Kashmir more than once despite sharp Indian rebuffs. He said one thing about Pakistan’s patronage of terrorism in Kashmir when Modi was around -- only to water it down in Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s company.

During her appearance in Congress this week, acting U.S. assistant secretary of state Alice Wells made a meticulous attempt to strike a balance. She urged India to release detained political leaders in Kashmir and restore mobile and Internet data. But she also called out Pakistan for its support of terrorist groups and conceded that threats from local and foreign militants were playing their own insidious role.

But several American lawmakers were not as nuanced. There were sweeping generalizations that caused the Modi government to bristle in irritation.

India could say Kashmir is none of America’s business. But in the hard-nosed reality of geopolitics, that may not be an adequate or smart response, even if it plays well domestically. India uses its unique relationship with Washington to claim exceptionalism in a host of other ways, apart from pressuring it to contain Pakistan’s proxy war in Kashmir.

All countries act in their own interest, including India and the United States. Countries such as China and Saudi Arabia — with their dismal record on human rights -—are proof that what drives global diplomacy are not principles or even shared values; it is monetary and strategic muscle.

Certainly, the world’s largest democracy, must not want to be clubbed with Beijing or Riyadh. We should respond to the concerns of our fellow citizens in Kashmir not because American lawmakers or others say so but because our own constitution guarantees fundamental freedoms.

And until curbs are fully lifted in Kashmir, the criticism will only get more acute, especially if India’s vulnerable economy continues to decline.

