A federal judge Friday ordered the Justice Department to release certain grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation to the House Judiciary Committee amid its impeachment inquiry. The materials must be disclosed by Wednesday.

The Judiciary Committee had filed suit in July seeking a court order for the release of certain redacted portions of Mueller’s 448-page final report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, as well as grand jury materials cited or referenced by the report. The ruling said the House panel may also come back to court to seek additional material if needed. . . .

She found that a House impeachment investigation and Senate trial qualifies under a grand jury material exemption that permits prosecutors to share information “preliminary to or in connection with a judicial proceeding.”

At a hearing earlier this month, Howell called “extreme” the arguments presented by Trump administration lawyers who opposed the House request for Mueller grand jury materials, which predated Congress’s current impeachment inquiry surrounding the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine.