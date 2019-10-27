House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) released a statement, crowing about the win. “I am gratified that the federal district court has ordered that the Special Counsel’s grand jury information must be turned over to the House’s impeachment inquiry.” He continues, “The court’s thoughtful ruling recognizes that our impeachment inquiry fully comports with the Constitution and thoroughly rejects the spurious White House claims to the contrary. This grand jury information that the Administration has tried to block the House from seeing will be critical to our work.”
Judge Beryl A. Howell was clearly having none of the White House counsel’s extreme and ludicrous arguments, such as its insistence that impeachment is not a judicial proceeding for the purpose of obtaining grand jury testimony under Federal Rule 6(e). (“[An] impeachment trial is an exercise of judicial power provided outside Article III and delegated to Congress in Article I.21. Contrary to DOJ’s position — and as historical practice, the Federalist Papers, the text of the Constitution, and Supreme Court precedent all make clear — impeachment trials are judicial in nature and constitute judicial proceedings.”)
Judge Howell also rejected the argument that the entire House must initiate impeachment by a floor vote, an argument Republicans have been making as part of their specious claim that Trump is deprived of due process. She writes that “the reasoning supporting this proposed test is fatally flawed. The precedential support cited for the ‘House resolution’ test is cherry-picked and incomplete, and more significantly, this test has no textual support in the U.S. Constitution, the governing rules of the House, or Rule 6(e), as interpreted in binding decisions.”
Howell’s opinion is a timely and persuasive reminder that the administration’s legal arguments surrounding impeachment are almost entirely frivolous. In recognizing the House is engaged in impeachment and is entitled to access evidence to complete its work, she deals a major blow to the White House’s stonewalling strategy. For that, and for reinforcing our system of checks and balances, we can say well done, Judge Howell.
