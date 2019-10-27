During the Sunday news conference about the raid, the president was asked whether he had notified top congressional leaders ahead of time. (This is typical for such operations; ahead of the Osama bin Laden raid in 2011, for example, President Barack Obama told the top two Democrats and Republicans in both houses, as well as the leaders of the intelligence committees.) “We were going to notify them last night,” the president replied, “but we decided not to do that because Washington leaks like I’ve never seen before. … And I told my people we will not notify them until our great people are out, not just in but out.” He made the point even more explicitly when asked whether he told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ahead of time: “No, I didn’t. I didn’t do it. I wanted to make sure this kept secret. I don’t want to have men lost, and women. I don’t want to have people lost.” In other words: Democrats are a threat to the troops.

If anyone overshared, it was Trump himself. The president couldn’t restrain himself from heavily implying that he and other U.S. officials were watching live video of the raid, before admitting he shouldn’t discuss that technology.

Contrast this with Vice President Pence’s interview on “Fox News Sunday.” Asked whether the president was saying he didn’t trust Pelosi with sensitive information, Pence played dumb: “I don’t think that was the implication at all,” he said — even though that implication was as clear as day. Pressed twice more by host Chris Wallace, Pence sidestepped each time to how “focused” the president was on the mission.

Why didn’t Pence echo and defend the president, with whom he is so often in rhetorical lockstep? Because Pence knows it’s a crock. Pelosi would no more leak the details of the Baghdadi raid than John A. Boehner would have leaked details of the bin Laden raid. Whatever the disagreements of the parties on national security, the execution of those policies works best when neither side is hiding information from the other.

But the problem for Pence — and for many other Republican politicians — is that for year after year the party has told its base that Democrats threaten national security and our troops. From Fox News to talk radio, that message has been hammered home, especially after Sept. 11, 2001, and during the Iraq War. Pence, himself a former talk radio host, is no doubt particularly aware of this. Now that the GOP is led by a president whose rise came almost exclusively through right-wing media, Pence and others have to live with a president who believes the lies they perpetrated — at a cost to the country.

