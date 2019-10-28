Baghdadi was not only the strategist behind the Islamic State resurgence, he was also the inspiration for thousands of radicalized terrorists across the globe who have committed themselves to his violent, apocalyptic vision. His removal from the battlefield, thanks to U.S. intelligence officers and Special Operations forces, is a significant counterterrorism victory.

AD

AD

The loss of a leader is a heavy setback for any terrorist organization: Successors will take time to learn and master new roles, while possibly contending with internal power struggles, and they and their closest followers worry they could be the next ones targeted.

History shows that this last element may be the most important. Concern about their own security shifts terrorist leaders’ focus from running the groups and from planning operations to protecting themselves. Security concerns also make communications and movements more dangerous and the workarounds less effective.

The removal of terrorist leaders from the battlefield is most effective when they are taken out in quick succession. As such, the impact of Baghdadi’s loss would be magnified if the United States can continue to target Islamic State leaders.

AD

AD

President Trump’s leadership in the operation against Baghdadi was commendable — his performance at Sunday’s news conference in announcing the mission’s success less so.

The president should be lauded not only for taking decisive actions but also for choosing the course of action that he did. The easy option would have been to launch a massive airstrike, a decision that would have come with far fewer risks to U.S. service members.

But Trump’s choice of a precision helicopter raid had far more upside: It gave the United States certainty that Baghdadi was there and was killed. It no doubt allowed us to seize a significant amount of intelligence that will further the degradation of Islamic State. And it allowed us to limit civilian casualties.

AD

Everyone involved in the operation’s planning and execution deserves commendation. That, of course, includes members of the U.S. intelligence community, who never stopped hunting for Baghdadi and working to keep America safe — even as some in recent years have questioned their competence and accused them of being part of the “deep state.” This dedication to service in the face of political rhetoric does not surprise me.

AD

The Syrian Kurds also deserve praise. The president noted in his news conference Sunday that the Kurds “gave us some information” — presumably part of the intelligence picture. That is just the Kurds’ latest contribution to the years-long battle against the Islamic State, much of it waged by the Kurds themselves.

Given how the administration has treated the Kurds in recent weeks, permitting Turkey’s assault on them in northeastern Syria, Americans should speak up louder than ever on the Kurds’ behalf. The fight against the Islamic State is far from over, and we should not have abandoned the very people whom we need to continue that fight in Syria.

AD

The president’s news conference, unfortunately, at moments sounded like a locker room celebration. Great countries do not brag, they demonstrate humility. Moreover, the president’s eagerness to describe the raid in detail — particularly the collection of Baghdadi’s body parts — will give back some of what the raid achieved. In much of the Muslim world, dead bodies, even those of enemies, deserve respect. That is why the Obama administration ensured that Osama bin Laden’s body was handled carefully.

AD

And by spending so much of his news conference talking about Syrian oil, the president perpetuated a long-standing conspiracy theory that oil is the only thing we care about in the Middle East, and that our overriding objective is to take it for ourselves. That kind of talk helps America’s enemies.

Such unforced errors have typified this presidency’s dealing with the Islamic State, providing the group with the raw material for propaganda to recruit more foot soldiers. Trump has given the Islamic State numerous gifts, including banning Muslims visitors from certain countries and treating those who practice Islam as enemies of the United States. The Islamic State would be worse off if the president hadn’t done this.

AD

The fight against extremism in general, and against the Islamic State in particular, is not over. The Baghdadi operation was a great success, but all aspects of U.S. policy, including our leaders’ public comments, need to be aligned to keep the country safe.

AD

Read more:

AD