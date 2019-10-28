The White House was alerted as early as mid-May — earlier than previously known — that a budding pressure campaign by Rudy Giuliani and one of President Donald Trump's ambassadors was rattling the new Ukrainian president, two people with knowledge of the matter tell NBC News.
Alarm bells went off at the National Security Council when the White House’s top Europe official was told that Giuliani was pushing the incoming Ukrainian administration to shake up the leadership of state-owned energy giant Naftogaz, the sources said. The official, Fiona Hill, learned then about the involvement of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Giuliani associates who were helping with the Naftogaz pressure and also with trying to find dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

One of the big questions about the impeachment inquiry is whether people like Hill will testify again in public, having already done so in private. If and when they do, it will be very bad for the president.

* John Wagner, Felicia Sonmez, and Brittany Shammas report that the House is going to have an impeachment vote after all:

House Democrats said Monday that the House will vote Thursday to formalize procedures for the next phase of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Democrats said the move would “ensure transparency and provide a clear path forward” as the inquiry continues.

It was nice of them to give a few days notice, because this will allow Republicans to come up with a new cynically insincere talking point to replace “This whole thing is illegitimate because there hasn’t been a vote yet!”

