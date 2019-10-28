* John Wagner, Felicia Sonmez, and Brittany Shammas report that the House is going to have an impeachment vote after all:
House Democrats said Monday that the House will vote Thursday to formalize procedures for the next phase of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.Democrats said the move would “ensure transparency and provide a clear path forward” as the inquiry continues.
It was nice of them to give a few days notice, because this will allow Republicans to come up with a new cynically insincere talking point to replace “This whole thing is illegitimate because there hasn’t been a vote yet!”
* Betsy Swan and Adam Rawnsley report on the vendetta that Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash, who is represented by two of Trump’s buddies and Fox News defenders, has had for years against Joe Biden.
* Isaac Stanley-Becker, Ellen Nakashima, and Tony Romm report that Democratic campaigns are already being targeted by Russia on places like Instagram, and they don’t seem prepared.
* Christine Emba explores why Millennials are less religious than earlier generations.
* Heather Digby Parton argues that despite all appearances, Republicans have an impeachment strategy, and it just might work.
* Eric Boehlert places Facebook’s legitimation of Breitbart in the context of a long and unfortunate tradition.
* Elizabeth Drew explains that the Framers were concerned with much more than crimes when they put impeachment in the Constitution.
* Amanda Marcotte argues that the resignation of Rep. Katie Hill has shined a light on how differently the two parties think about sex, abuse, and power.
* At the American Prospect, I argued that William Barr is showing us what a corrupted Justice Department looks like.
* And Helaine Olen says that when even Betsy DeVos’ aide is calling for student debt forgiveness, something important is happening.