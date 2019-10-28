In a few weeks we’ll be able to tell if there is real poll movement. “Things have been looking up for the Vermont senator since the start of October, when he suffered a heart attack. And in many ways, despite taking time off to rest, he’s managed to convert the last month into one of the most successful in his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign so far.”

In the weeks following his resignation, he might have shared valuable insights with the country. “John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Trump, said Saturday he warned the president before he left the White House not to replace him with a ‘yes man’ because it would lead to Trump’s impeachment. … He said the inquiry could have been avoided if the president had surrounded himself with people who could rein in his worst instincts.” Trump cannot tolerate aides who try to rein him in; hence the danger to the country.

I suspect in the week ahead Republicans won’t want to talk about anything but the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. “I think what we’re seeing really is Lindsey Graham trying to respond to the devastating testimony that’s come out from Ambassador Taylor, and others, from Mick Mulvaney’s own admission, that not only was this White House meeting that Ukraine sought with the president withheld but the military aid itself was withheld as a way of pressuring Ukraine to do these two political investigations that the president believes would help his re-election campaign.”

There are weeks before the first primaries, but so far his African American support is solid. “In South Carolina, Democrats are working to chip away at a [former vice president Joe] Biden’s early advantage. Bolstered by the eight years he served as vice president to Barack Obama, the first black U.S. president, Biden has deep connections with black politicians and clergy.”

Someone should find out this week what Russia did to help. Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.): “I’m also troubled that the president went out of his way to thank Russia. We have longstanding ‘deconfliction’ procedures w/Russia & routinely notify them of such operations. I see no evidence they did anything special to help beyond not interfering.”

