Let’s begin in coal country:

Murray Energy Corp., the private coal giant whose founder pushed the Trump administration for an overhaul of what it called “anti-coal” environmental policy, filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday. It’s the fifth coal company to head to bankruptcy court this year, in a rapidly shrinking industry that’s being pushed out of the U.S. power market by cheaper and greener energy options as natural gas and renewables. And though restoring coal has been one of President Trump’s central promises since his first campaign, his administration’s efforts to that end have largely failed. Coal once fueled about half of all U.S. electricity; now it powers less than a quarter.

You’ll recall that during the 2016 campaign, Hillary Clinton caused a huge controversy when she said that “we’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business,” despite the fact that she followed that by saying we “don’t want to forget“ the people who “labored in those mines for generations, losing their health, often losing their lives to turn on our lights and power our factories.”

Trump, in contrast, put on a helmet, did his pursed lips thing (which is how he imitates a blue-collar person) while pantomiming digging coal, and said, “For those miners, get ready because you’re going to be working your asses off.”

He wasn’t lying, not exactly. He really did want to revive coal. So when Robert Murray, the head of Murray Energy, literally walked into the Energy Department at the beginning of Trump’s tenure and gave them marching orders, an “action plan” to gut environmental regulations and prop up the coal industry, they dutifully followed it.

The problem was that Trump couldn’t stop the forces — primarily automation and competition from both renewables and natural gas — that have steadily eaten away at the coal industry. Today there are only 53,000 coal miners left in America, or approximately the number of people who work for Texas Roadhouse restaurants.

So what will Trump leave America’s coal communities with? They won’t see the jobs come back, and there will be no plan to help those communities transition to a different kind of economy. But they will get dirtier land, air, and water. Many now fear that as part of Murray Energy’s bankruptcy, the company will be looking to shed its pension and health care obligations to its retired workers.

Now let’s consider the second story. The head of a major payday lender candidly told his colleagues that contributions to the GOP and Trump’s reelection can be leveraged into access. He put it this way during a recent webcast:

“For example, I’ve gone to Ronna McDaniel and said, ‘Ronna, I need help on something,’ ” Hodges said, referring to the chair of the Republican National Committee. “She’s been able to call over to the White House and say, ‘Hey, we have one of our large givers. They need an audience. … They need to be heard and you need to listen to them.’ So that’s why it’s important.”

This should surprise no one — not only that corporations that give large amounts of money have a direct line to the White House, but that some of the industries that do are the ones built on exploiting vulnerable people.

Among the Trump administration’s aggressive deregulatory initiatives has been the attempt to destroy the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has been led by Mick Mulvaney, just of his many jobs. It was kind of like putting Al Capone in charge of the D.A.’s office; last year Mulvaney told a convention of bankers, “I won’t talk too much about regulation by enforcement, but the short version is we’re not doing it anymore.”

The CFPB is the bureau that regulates payday lenders, to make sure they aren’t exploiting people with few other options by charging them usurious interest rates and drowning them in loans they can’t repay. At least that used to be what the CFPB did.

If we step back and look at these two stories together, we see a picture of a president who made promises to struggling communities that he couldn’t possibly keep, then got into office and proceeded to screw over ordinary people by doing the bidding of corporations, particularly those that opened up their wallets for him.

That happens to be the critique at least some of the Democratic candidates for president are making of Donald Trump, a critique that has the benefit of being true.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton told that kind of story only sporadically, in a campaign in which she seemed to never be sure just how to attack Trump. What she seemed not to realize is that as personally appalling as he is, this argument — that Trump is not just corrupt but corrupt in ways that advantage the wealthy and hurt everyone else — may be the most potent weapon against him.

And it’s one that works pretty much whenever Democrats use it. You don’t need to do a lot of explaining to convince voters that Republicans are the party of the wealthy and powerful, because that’s exactly what they are and have been for a long time. You just need to remind people. The Trump administration is only too happy to supply the evidence.

