* Spencer Ackerman, Sam Bodey, and Adam Rawnsley report that an aide to Rep. Devin Nunes has been trying to expose the identity of the whistleblower who touched off the impeachment inquiry.
* Priscilla Alvarez reports that the Trump administration allowed precisely zero refugees to come to the United States in October.
* John Stoehr says that Rep. Katie Hill is just one more example of a woman being punished for having sex.
* Stephen Vladeck explains why impeachment doesn’t “overturn” an election.
* Luppe B. Luppen and Hunter Walker investigate the question of who’s paying for Trump’s legal services.
* Ryan Grim reports that centrist Democrats are trying to overrule the concerns of labor groups and help pass Trump’s revision to NAFTA.
* And Jonathan Guyer looks at how Bernie Sanders has managed to change the conversation around American policy toward Israel.