Ingraham: I want to get to some breaking news tonight: Fox News has confirmed that a White House national security official — his name is Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. He is going to tell impeachment investigators tomorrow in a statement that has been distributed to some media outlets that he twice reported objections over Trump’s call with Ukraine.

But get this: This is buried in The New York Times piece tonight, but I found it very interesting. He’s a decorated colonel, by the way, in the Iraq war, ‘Because Colonel Vindman immigrated from Ukraine along with his family when he was a child and is fluent in Ukrainian and Russian, Ukrainian officials sought advice from him how to deal with [Trump lawyer Rudolph W.] Giuliani though they typically communicated in English.’

Now, wait a second, John. Here we have a U.S. national security official who is advising Ukraine while working inside the White House apparently against the president’s interest and, usually, they spoke in English. Isn’t that kind of an interesting angle on this story?

Yoo: I find that astounding, and some people might call that espionage. But it doesn’t actually seem to add any new facts to what we know. In terms of come . . . I think Alan raises a good point, this is a high crime and misdemeanor. Whether you have one person or five people all saying “we objected to what the president said with the president of Ukraine?” We have a transcript of the call. We can all make our judgment.

I don’t see how this breaking news actually adds more facts to what we know about whether this isn’t an impeachable offense or not. And that’s something I think actually the American people should decide rather than just the House. And I think they should decide through the next election.