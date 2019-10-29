Something is driving all these Republicans into retirement. “Rep. Greg Walden (Ore.), the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, announced Monday he will not run for another term in Congress, making him the latest GOP lawmaker to head for the doors as 2020 approaches. … Walden is the 20th Republican to say he will forgo reelection to the House in 2020, compared with just seven Democrats.”

This is something professional public servants do. "The current and former U.S. officials — several of them experienced diplomats accustomed to documenting almost everything — also left a trail of clues for investigators to follow. The breadcrumbs — word of a cable here, mention of a meeting there — are scattered across what’s been made public from the testimonies."

AD

AD

Something about this sounds awfully defensive. “Attorney General William Barr shed new light on his role at the center of an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe in an interview Monday, telling Fox News that he spoke with foreign officials about the inquiry being run by US Attorney John Durham at their countries’ request, and that the conversations served to establish a ‘channel’ through which Durham could ‘obtain assistance.’ ” Huh?

Even with great news to announce, something compels him to ruin it by making stuff up. “Footage of the US special forces raid on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s Syrian compound reportedly consisted of overhead surveillance footage and no audio, prompting questions over the extent of the dramatic licence taken by Donald Trump in describing the final moments of one of the most wanted terrorists in the world. … Those cameras would not have been able to peer into the tunnel where Baghdadi died, nor provide audio proof of his conduct during the last minutes of his life."

It is not something — like exonerating facts — that will help him. “President Donald Trump scored one of the biggest successes of his presidency with the killing of an Islamic State leader, yet the battlefield victory isn’t likely to blunt the momentum of Democrats moving closer to impeaching him.”

AD

AD

Unfortunately, this was something Trump apologists regularly deployed to justify their support. “Americans should expect that their president can withstand criticism and scrutiny, but they also can’t place their hopes for rule of law in unelected staffers restraining the duly elected president. A president who can’t be trusted not to commit impeachable offenses on his own is a president who can’t be trusted to be president.”

Read more:

AD