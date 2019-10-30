House Democrats increasingly expect their impeachment effort against President Trump to stretch well past Thanksgiving, possibly forcing a Senate trial into January or later — a timeline that could disrupt the final weeks of campaigning before the party starts to choose its nominee.House leaders had initially hoped to hold a floor vote before the Nov. 28 holiday so the Senate could hold trial before Christmas. But the surprising number of witnesses agreeing to testify behind closed doors in the Capitol over the past few weeks has extended the timeline and sparked a debate over whether prolonged impeachment proceedings are politically prudent.Some Democratic strategists have raised concerns that an extended process that bridges the holiday season risks losing the nation’s attention or lending credence to Republican claims that Democrats have been distracted from the bread-and-butter issues such as health care and job creation that they focused on in the 2018 election.
I’m pretty sure that a lengthy exploration of Donald Trump’s crimes is not going to hurt Democratic chances in 2020.
* Natasha Bertrand reports that Alexander Vindman was shut out of a critical briefing with Trump on Ukraine because a former staffer to buffoonish Rep. Devin Nunes fooled the president into thinking he actually knew something about the country:
But he was instructed “at the last second” not to attend the debriefing, Vindman told lawmakers, because Trump’s advisers worried it might confuse the president: Trump believed at the time that Kashyap Patel, a longtime Nunes staffer who joined the White House in February and had no discernible Ukraine experience or expertise, was actually the NSC’s top Ukraine expert instead of Vindman.Vindman testified that he was told this directly by his boss at the time, NSC senior director for European and Russian affairs Fiona Hill.Hill told Vindman that she and national security adviser John Bolton thought it best to exclude Vindman from the debriefing to avoid “an uncomfortable situation,” he said.
They really run a tight ship over there.
* The Post reports that House investigators are working to get John Bolton to testify, and it might happen. As you may recall, Bolton is the one who furiously denounced the scheme being cooked up for Trump on Ukraine as a “drug deal.”
* Kate Brannen reports that this summer the Pentagon warned the White House that if it didn’t release the aid to Ukraine that had been appropriated, it wouldn’t be able to spend it by the end of the fiscal year. The White House didn’t care.
* David Rothkopf argues that the stories of the civil servants risking themselves to tell the truth about this president should inspire us.
* Nancy Cook reports that White House aides are scrambling to get lawyers as they worry about getting swept up in Trump’s legal troubles.
* Jonathan Chait catches some signs that Tulsi Gabbard may end up mounting a third-party run, not necessarily to help the Russians, but to help the Republicans.
* David Dayen talks to Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who wrote a single-payer health care bill, about what’s wrong with the debate on Medicare-for-all.
* Nicole Narea and Alex Ward report that the Trump administration is poised to cut legal immigration by two-thirds.
* And Christopher Cadalego and Scott Bland report that Kamala Harris’ campaign is in crisis.