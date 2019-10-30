These are not low-level people. “Even as they prepare to move their case into public view, Democrats at the helm of the impeachment inquiry continued on Tuesday to add names to the queue of administration officials they are calling for private depositions. The most high-profile among them was Robert Blair, a top national security adviser to Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff.” I’ve rarely seen a conspiracy with this many eyewitnesses. T

Another low point for the GOP. “Vindman’s experience as a refugee doesn’t make him a traitor; it makes him more viscerally able to appreciate the importance of the rule of law, absent in the Soviet system that his family fled. Suggesting otherwise without evidence is appalling and immoral, but it is the natural progression of Trumpism.”

Notice the low number of voters who’ve made up their minds in the latest New Hampshire University poll. “Just over half of likely Democratic New Hampshire primary voters (57%) say they are still trying to decide whom to support, 21% say they are leaning toward someone and 23% have definitely decided whom to support.”

Their low polling numbers for nonwhite candidates result from many factors, but this is also true: “Assumptions about which candidates can or can’t beat President Trump have also hurt minority candidates, with some Democrats fearing that the white working class voters who helped propel Mr. Trump to the White House would not support a nonwhite nominee. Donors for Mr. Booker and Ms. Harris have argued that such implicit bias causes voters and pundits to treat Mr. Buttigieg as the natural heir to Mr. Biden’s moderate coalition, though their candidates perform better among older black voters, the Democrats’ most loyal moderate voting block.”

The lower court ruling is sure to be appealed. “A federal judge blocked the most restrictive abortion law in the country Tuesday, a piece of legislation that is almost a complete ban on any abortion procedure in Alabama.”

