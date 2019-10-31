Not all presidential candidates are similarly situated. (“A January trial also would disrupt the final weeks of campaigning before the Iowa caucuses for candidates who are senators in Washington, while others, including former vice president Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, continued to rally voters on the campaign trail,” The Post said.) The concern about the timing and length of a Senate trial may be overblown, or even beneficial to the field as a whole for a bunch of reasons.

First, it is not clear who will be in the race come January 2020 and who will have dropped out. Already, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) may well miss the November and December debates, essentially killing his chances. And for those candidates who are tied up in the impeachment trial, a ready-made excuse for underperforming in Iowa and New Hampshire may benefit candidates banking on South Carolina or later state races. (If anything, impeachment proceedings may diminish the importance of the first two, lily-white states, giving a boost to Biden and nonwhite candidates who look to black and Hispanic votes.)

AD

AD

Second, the senators involved in the impeachment trial may wind up with a lot of coverage, and the campaign itself may get second billing. Would you rather be on screen every day with most of the country glued to the proceedings or trying to wave down coverage in Iowa? Unlike a court trial, nothing strictly speaking prevents the jurors (i.e., the senators) from talking to the media. That might turn out to be priceless free media coverage. A daily video from outside the trial might be a benefit to senators sitting in judgment of the president.

Third, Democrats may be delighted the longer the proceedings continue, the more coverage of credible witnesses there is, and the more obnoxious the president and his defenders become. Candidates concerned about electability may well rise in the polls compared to Trump, removing a concern for voters.

In short, we have absolutely no way of knowing when, how long and how impactful the impeachment and removal proceedings may be. I do wonder, however, if Trump should be the one agonizing over weeks of coverage in which uniformed and civilian public servants trek up to the stand to explain how the president endangered national security and used his powers for his own political ends.

AD

AD

In short, Democrats have little control over the timing and extent of impeachment proceedings. Like a thousand other factors, they can only control so much. However, Trump’s dream of vindication in the Senate could well go up in flames as witness after witness torches him and exposes the moral vacuity of the Republican Party. If anything, the Democratic National Committee and third-party groups should be mulling how to make the most of the proceedings to educate the public about Trump’s unfitness.

Read more:

AD