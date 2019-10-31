HANNITY: Well, Catherine, I’ll tell you one thing that I think is unfair. Didn’t McCabe tell Lieutenant General Flynn, a 33-year veteran, that he didn’t need a lawyer just before [James] Comey bragging about sending people in, that he would never do that in the Bush or the Obama administration, to take advantage of the chaos, knowing it was an interrogation?

Wouldn’t that be — to me that sounds like Miranda right violations. That seems unfair if they knew it was investigation but I don’t want to drag you into the narrative, but that’ll happen, right?

HERRIDGE: It’s all hopefully going to come up in the next few weeks.

HANNITY: Well, they did brag about it. They did say to General Flynn you don’t need a lawyer and Comey did brag that he took advantage of the chaos, which he wouldn’t do in the Obama or Bush administrations.

Great reporting as always. In Washington tonight, Catherine Herridge.

HERRIDGE: Thanks for having me.