* Erica Werner, Josh Dawsey, and Jeff Stein report that the Trump administration has finally figured out what America needs:
White House officials and congressional Republicans have begun early talks on a new package of tax reductions and economic growth measures, under pressure from President Trump, who is agitating to announce a new tax cut proposal heading into the 2020 election.The discussions are preliminary and far from the decision stage, according to officials involved. The timeline is unclear, but White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow is playing a lead role, people briefed on the talks said.The early-stage discussions reflect Trump’s desire to refocus the economic narrative amid some signs of a slowing economy, and after the major Republican tax cut package of 2017 failed to produce enduring economic benefits or political gains for the GOP.
Of course — more tax cuts! These brilliant minds never disappoint.
* A Franklin & Marshall poll of Pennsylvania finds Trump’s approval at 38 percent and 57 percent favoring the impeachment inquiry.
* Perry Bacon Jr. tells us what we can learn from today’s vote to formalize the impeachment inquiry.
* Tom Nichols says the vote was a test of character, and the GOP failed.
* Daniel Nichanian has a good explainer on what the 2019 elections could mean for criminal justice reform.
* Glenn Kessler points out that Tulsi Gabbard is still citing a bogus, debunked version of a Hillary Clinton quote (which many criticized before it was corrected) about Gabbard’s allegiance to Russia .
* Andrew Van Dam investigates how things are going in four counties that tend to predict the coming of a recession.
* Anna North explains what’s happening in Missouri, where state officials are literally tracking the menstrual cycles of women who have had abortions at the state’s last remaining abortion clinic.
* And Heather Caygle and Sarah Ferris report on how Rep. Katie Hill’s resignation after being the victim of revenge porn has divided Democrats in Congress.