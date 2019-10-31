This poll might spook Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Look who is breathing down his neck: “Almost exactly one year before Election Day — and 96 days before the opening Iowa caucuses — Biden was backed by 26% of likely Democratic primary and caucus voters in the survey. Warren was second at 17%, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 13% and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 10%.”

This will spook some donors, but she has no choice. “Kamala Harris is dramatically restructuring her campaign by redeploying staffers to Iowa and laying off dozens of aides at her Baltimore headquarters, according to campaign sources and a memo obtained by POLITICO Wednesday, as she struggles to resuscitate her beleaguered presidential bid.”

This responds to Sanders but is really intended to spook Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). “It’s alarming that Senator Sanders, who has been up-front for years that Medicare for All would require middle-class tax hikes, won’t tell voters ‘right now’ how much more they will pay in taxes because of his plan.”

Will this spook the markets? “President Trump has repeatedly highlighted the economy’s performance as evidence that his recipe of tax cuts, deregulation and confrontational tactics on trade is working. The annual growth rate, though, has fallen short of the president’s repeated promise that it would surpass 3 percent, or even 4 percent.”

Republican senators will really get spooked when all the witnesses do this. “The top US diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, is willing to return to Capitol Hill to testify publicly, according to a source familiar with his thinking, making him a potential key early witness for Democrats as they shift their impeachment inquiry into a public phase.”

Sean Duffy and other Trump cultists spooked even Republican leadership. “Duffy exposed that fault line by attacking a decorated military veteran who was testifying before Congress. Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was awarded a Purple Heart after being wounded during a combat deployment to Iraq.” Read the whole thing.

