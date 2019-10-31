In addition, CNN’s Jake Tapper reports: “Top White House Ukraine expert Alexander Vindman told congressional investigators he was convinced President Donald Trump was personally blocking $400 million in military aid to Ukraine to force that country to publicly announce an investigation into Joe Biden and his family.” Vindman figured out in August that Ukraine aid was being held up:
Then-national security adviser John Bolton instructed Vindman to prepare a decision memo by August 15 for Bolton and others in the administration to present a government-wide interagency argument to the President that he should release the assistance funds to Ukraine as soon as possible.On August 16, Bolton and other senior Cabinet officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, traveled to Trump's resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, to discuss a number of national security issues with the President.Vindman learned after their meeting that Trump still refused to allow the security assistance funds to go to Ukraine, which made Vindman think the President was still waiting for the “deliverable,” as Bill Taylor, the top American diplomat in Ukraine, referred to it in his own deposition — the announcement of an investigation into the Bidens that Ukrainian officials needed to deliver in order to get the money they wanted.
Finally, John Sullivan, the deputy secretary of state and nominee to be the next ambassador to Russia, told Democrats during his confirmation hearing that he was aware of individuals outside the government, including Giuliani, who were seeking to remove Marie Yovanovitch as ambassador to Ukraine using spurious opposition research. Even more damning: "Soliciting investigations into a domestic political opponent — I don’t think that would be in accord with our values,” Sullivan said.
What ties all these threads together? Each is explaining that there was U.S. policy — support Ukraine, encourage general anti-corruption efforts — and there was a separate operation headed by Giuliani to pursue the president’s political aim: getting dirt on former vice president Joe Biden and confirming a cock-and-bull story about a Democratic National Committee server winding up in Ukraine. U.S. policy was being run by Bolton and other members of the National Security Council who knew there was no policy reason to hold up funds to Ukraine, and who knew manipulating U.S. policy to serve the president’s personal interests was unacceptable. To emphasize, this was not about Trump changing U.S. policy for national security reasons; the motives were personal and political, although Trump no doubt cannot grasp that there is a difference between the two.
Constitutionally, Trump can have whatever harebrained foreign policy he wants. However, there was no national security interest in holding up foreign aid to Ukraine, nor was there any national security interest in smearing Biden in an effort to prove a ridiculous conspiracy theory that had long been contradicted by the entire U.S. intelligence community. It is, therefore, important to establish that Trump was not seeking generic anti-corruption steps by Ukraine but rather was seeking a particular investigation of a political rival, one that would be publicly announced, presumably to sow doubt about Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination. There are not two foreign policies here, but rather the U.S. foreign policy and the Trump/Giuliani conspiracy-infested reelection scheme.
The NSC witnesses are, in essence, the nails in Trump’s impeachment coffin. They can substantiate that what was going on was not some generic (and entirely newfound) interest on Trump’s part in general anti-corruption efforts (to the contrary, Giuliani was hip-deep in the characters whose mission was to hinder anti-corruption efforts, by among other things, getting rid of Yovanovitch), but instead enlisting Ukraine in his own form of corruption, namely solicitation of a foreign power’s help in smearing a political opponent.
It is for this reason that Vindman’s effort to correct the transcript of the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is so significant. What had been obliterated by one of the ellipses found in the rough transcript was specific reference to Biden and Burisma, the company on whose board Hunter Biden had served. Likewise, Giuliani’s public admission in a TV appearance that “of course” he raised Biden with the Ukrainians makes clear that Trump’s interest was in sinking Biden, not rooting out corruption.
These witnesses obliterate any defense that Trump was acting in defense of U.S. interests. Trump was acting in Trump’s interests using taxpayer funds as leverage and tasking Giuliani with commandeering the government for Trump’s benefit. And that is simply unacceptable and impeachable.
