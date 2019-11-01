President Trump has abandoned the idea of releasing proposals to combat gun violence that his White House debated for months following mass shootings in August, according to White House officials and lawmakers, a reversal from the summer when the president insisted he would offer policies to curb firearm deaths.Trump has been counseled by political advisers, including campaign manager Brad Parscale and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, that gun legislation could splinter his political coalition, which he needs to stick together for his reelection bid, particularly amid an impeachment battle.The president no longer asks about the issue, and aides from the Domestic Policy Council, once working on a plan with eight to 12 tenets, have moved on to other topics, according to aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private deliberations.
What’s amazing is that they ever pretended he was going to do anything.
* Anne Gearan and David Weigel report that Trump is going to banish his impeachment blues by doing a tour of red states so he can soak up the cheers of the crowds and convince himself that everyone loves him.
* Jeff Hauser and Eleanor Eagan argue that Trump should be impeached for failing to faithfully execute the law on health care.
* Billy House reports that Nancy Pelosi says public impeachment hearings should begin later this month.
* Jacob Levy has a good piece on the smearing of Alexander Vindman, and on why there’s nothing wrong with having “dual loyalty,” because we all do.
* Charles Sykes argues that Republicans are running out of opportunities to show they have any integrity left.
*Mehdi Hasan gets Trump friend Chris Ruddy to admit that asking the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden was a bad idea.
* Lisa Friedman reports that the Trump administration is about to roll back a rule meant to protect water supplies from being contaminated with arsenic, lead, and mercury from coal-fired power plants.
* Trent Spiner reports that Kamala Harris has almost completely shut down her campaign in New Hampshire, which is...not a good sign.
* Beto drops out.
* And Ann Telnaes captures in a nice cartoon where Trump’s belief that he has done nothing wrong comes from.