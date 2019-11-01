On Thursday, another in a series of corroborating witnesses stepped forward. The Post reports:

A White House adviser on Thursday corroborated key impeachment testimony from a senior U.S. diplomat who said last week he was alarmed by efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate President Trump’s political rivals in exchange for nearly $400 million in military aid. Tim Morrison, the top Russia and Europe adviser on President Trump’s National Security Council, told House investigators over eight hours of closed-door testimony that the “substance” of his conversations recalled by William B. Taylor Jr., the acting ambassador to Ukraine, was “accurate,” according to his prepared remarks and people familiar with Morrison’s testimony.

Aside from European Union ambassador, Gordon Sondland, who claimed not to recall being admonished about holding back aid to pressure Ukraine to do Trump’s dirty work, no one including the president seems to quibble with the basic facts. (Perhaps Sondland might recall things differently now that so many people have testified otherwise.) Even Rudolph W. Giuliani declared that “of course!” he talked to the Ukrainians about Joe Biden.

AD

AD

This could well be the case with regard to other aspects of the story: for example, Trump’s direct order to hold back aid. For all the squawking about lack of transparency, there do not seem to be any important facts under dispute. (The procedural complaints are laughable for other reasons, too, including the propriety of closed-door depositions and a resolution affording Trump as much, if not more, due process as any prior president.) There is no star chamber when the facts are public and unrefuted.

So what’s the fight over? Many Republicans do not want to admit that holding back aid to an ally to get dirt on Biden is wrong and impeachable. Trump’s “perfect” call, most of the Republicans know, is perfect only in tin-pot dictatorships where the despot uses the power of the state to remain in office. They are trapped: admit this is egregious conduct or bless the egregious conduct.

The House should lay out the full weight of the evidence and call the parade of credible witnesses to educate the American people. A vote against impeachment is then a vote to support the proposition that a president can use government funds to extort foreign governments to investigate and manufacture evidence against a political rival. Let the House Republicans vote against that and explain it to anyone not addicted to Fox News.

AD

AD

Trump says he did it. The witnesses say he did it. Republican Senators can then decide if this is a violation of Trump’s oath.

This is not rocket science, which explains why Republicans clung to misleading complaints about the process. If the president has no facts in his favor, then this was not a hoax or a witch hunt. It is an existential question: Who controls our democracy? Understandably, Trump is baffled. We will see if GOP senators want to enable such moral obtuseness and constitutional chaos.

Read more:

AD