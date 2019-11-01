What is significant is that Buttigieg is now firmly positioned in the top tier of candidates. Perhaps more important is that Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is now halfway to having the four polls she needs showing her at 4 percent or above, qualifying her for the December debate. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) also did not pick up the fourth poll she needs for the November debate.

Which sort of caucus-goers are supporting which candidates is also noteworthy: “Ms. Warren is the top choice of younger voters, women and people with college degrees, while Mr. Sanders fares better with men and people with high school degrees or less. He also retains significant backing from young people, and his supporters are the least likely to say they might change their minds before February.” Buttigieg’s support comes from mostly older voters and those with college and postgraduate degrees. Virtually all of Biden’s support comes from older voters. Considering nearly two-thirds of caucus-goers in 2016 were 45 or older, that is not as big a handicap as one might imagine.

On ideology, a significant majority prefers to improve on the current health-care system rather than go to a single-payer system (56 percent to 42 percent), which aligns with the position of Biden and Buttigieg but not Warren or Sanders. Likewise, a majority thinks it is harder to elect someone significantly to the left of most Democrats (Warren or Sanders would fit the bill) or someone older than 75 (Sanders and Biden). What voters consider as critical factors in the abstract do not necessarily translate into the specific candidate choices they make.

What does all this mean?

First, the closeness of the race and the number of undecided caucus-goers suggest that organization (and the money to build and sustain it), as well as enthusiasm on the ground in the final sprint to Feb. 3, will decide this race.

Second, the gap between the top four and everyone else is substantial. Consistent with Iowa’s role in thinning the herd, we could wind up with only four competitive candidates the morning after Iowa.

Third, despite his heart attack and Warren’s rise, Sanders has proved remarkably resilient. He maintains a grip on a significant segment of voters who, for whatever reason, don’t see in Warren a more viable version of their favored candidate.

Finally, the 15 percent rule might play a very significant role. In the caucuses, only candidates who receive 15 percent get delegates; supporters of anyone below 15 percent after the first round get to pick another candidate. If, for example, Klobuchar falls below 15 percent, whomever her supporters decide to switch to (e.g. older moderates for Biden, younger moderates for Buttigieg) will be decisive. Likewise, should one of the top four contenders fall below 15 percent on the first round, his or her delegates could abandon en masse and lift one of the remaining three to a clear victory.

In short, figuring out “who is winning” at this stage is a fool’s errand. A more productive exercise would be to track which candidates are improving and which are positioning themselves for the final stretch.

