So desperate is Hannity, however, to pin the real collusion scandal on Democrats that he cites this Politico story over and over and over — wherever he happens to be speaking. At the recent Politicon conference, for example, Hannity sat down with longtime Democratic strategist James Carville and moderator Steven Olikara for a nearly 50-minute discussion of contemporary politics.

Eighteen seconds into his opening argument, Hannity invoked his new favorite member of the so-called “media mob”: “We spent three years in this country — right? — talking about Russia, Trump, collusion, collusion, collusion,” said Hannity. “What we do know: Politico, Jan. 11, 2017, they wrote an article about how Ukraine colluded on behalf of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 elections. Oh, the president says, ‘Can you get to the bottom of this because we can’t have foreign interference in our elections?’”

One minute later, he said, “Ukraine did interfere, I’m quoting Politico — Jan. 11, 2017, you look at the article and how they had an impact on the last election.”

Carville later smacked back: “If she was doing whatever, investigate,” he said about any allegations against Hillary Clinton. “You have FBI, CIA, everything in the world. [Guttural noises] . . . a Politico article from January 2017: Go do it.” ]

The obsession shows up in transcripts. Here’s a look at “Politico” references on “Hannity” since the start of 2019. The spike in recent weeks coincides with Hannity’s attempt to cover for Trump’s ongoing Ukraine scandal:

And this side-by-side analysis exposes the corruption of Sean Hannity. When an outlet such as Politico publishes something convenient, it’s credible. When it doesn’t, it’s part of a media mob of unethical leftists — or worse.

A heads up: The Erik Wemple Blog visited the Hannity-Politico issue in a previous edition of this series. It noted the host’s Politico-oriented contradictions. Over the past month, however, Hannity has threatened to short-circuit Nexis and other transcription services with his hypocrisy. This is getting serious.

