I believe that in 2020 justice is on the ballot. Justice is on the ballot when, in America, there is a father who is holding down two jobs, trying to figure out how to get through the end of the month — and paying more taxes than the richest 400 families in America. Economic justice is on the ballot.

So I am running for president to pass the largest middle-class tax cut we have had in history. And you want to know how we are going to pay for it? On day one, we’re going to repeal that tax bill the benefits that top one percent and the biggest corporations in America.

When, in America, there is a mother, who is in a parking lot of a hospital afraid to walk through the sliding glass doors to get into the emergency room with her child, because she knows that she — if she walks through the sliding glass doors, she will be out of pocket a $4,000 deductible. Health-care justice is on the ballot.

So I am running for president to make sure there is Medicare for All. Not Medicare for Some.

To care for all. To bring down costs. And to ensure that you also get choice. Because I heard from folks that said, ‘Do not take away my opportunity to have a private plan.’ So you will get a private plan or public plan depending on your choice.

When we are looking at teachers across America, and in Iowa, holding down two or three jobs to get through the end of the month. Education justice is on the ballot.

So I’m running for president to put into place what will be the first in our nation’s history federal investment in closing the teacher pay gap. Here in Iowa, that will be $12,500 per year.

When all over America, women are being attacked for their constitutional right to make decisions about their own bodies. Reproductive justice is on the ballot.