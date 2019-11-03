“The times have found each and every one of us in this room and in our country to pay attention to how we protect and defend the Constitution of the United States — honoring the vision of our founders who declared independence from a monarch and established a country contrary to that principle, honoring men and women in uniform who fight for our freedom and for our democracy and honoring the aspirations of our children so that no President, whoever he or she may be in the future, could decide that Article II says they can do whatever they want,” she declared.

We also saw Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the embodiment of the American dream and of devoted public service, come before the impeachment investigators to recount the president’s use of government funds to benefit his own political future. Vindman withstood the un-American attacks from the right, reaffirming values such as honor, honesty and selflessness. By contrast, current and former officials look small and feeble as they hide behind phony claims of executive privilege to avoid angering an unfit president.

However, the impeachment vote and Vindman’s testimony would not have been possible without the sure-footed leadership of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), who has efficiently moved through a long list of credible witnesses to put together a compelling account of President Trump’s impeachable acts. Republicans can storm the classified briefing area. Trump can insult him all he likes. Witnesses can refuse to appear. Schiff, however, moves forward with the available evidence, acting as a prosecutor assembling evidence for a grand jury. He has not stopped proceedings for fruitless, extended court battles, but rather has let it be known that the White House’s efforts to prevent testimony and withhold documents amount to obstruction of Congress.

As he plans for no fewer than six witnesses in the coming week, he promises to begin releasing the transcripts of witnesses already interviewed. That should allow Americans to appreciate the extent to which Schiff afforded Republicans every opportunity to ask pertinent questions. Americans will read for themselves the complete testimony of first-hand witnesses.

Schiff may not be as colorful as Watergate’s Sen. Sam Ervin (D-N.C.) or as commanding a presence as then-Judiciary Committee Chairman Peter Rodino (D-N.J.), but he is unflappable and precise, two qualities that will hold the Democrats in good stead and contrast with a hyperbolic, irrational and often incoherent president. The greatest compliment paid to Schiff may have come from Republicans, who are left only with specious attacks on a process that is producing damning testimony. (Hardly staging a “coup,” Schiff is presiding over the specific process the framers envisioned in the event a president should abuse his office and/or become beholden to foreign powers.)

For conducting himself with the solemnity that is utterly missing in the executive branch, educating the American people and conducting an expeditious investigation we can say, well done, Chairman Schiff.

