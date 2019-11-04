The Post reports, “A federal appeals court on Monday rejected President Trump’s effort to block New York prosecutors from accessing his tax records and Trump’s sweeping claims of presidential immunity. . . . The Manhattan District Attorney is investigating hush-money payments made in the lead up to the 2016 presidential election.” While the Supreme Court might take the case, 2nd Circuit’s ruling is well-crafted to dissuade the high court from intervening.

The court pointed to the narrow scope of the issue: “This case presents the question of when, if ever, a county prosecutor can subpoena a third‐party custodian for the financial and tax records of a sitting President, over which the President has no claim of executive privilege.” The court made clear it was making a narrow holding:

AD

AD

The President relies on what he described at oral argument as “temporary absolute presidential immunity” — he argues that he is absolutely immune from all stages of state criminal process while in office, including pre‐indictment investigation, and that the Mazars subpoena cannot be enforced in furtherance of any investigation into his activities. We have no occasion to decide today the precise contours and limitations of presidential immunity from prosecution, and we express no opinion on the applicability of any such immunity under circumstances not presented here. Instead, after reviewing historical and legal precedent, we conclude only that presidential immunity does not bar the enforcement of a state grand jury subpoena directing a third party to produce non‐privileged material, even when the subject matter under investigation pertains to the President.

In short, although dismissing a very broad claim by the president that would give Trump’s absolute immunity claim the patina of respectability, the court knocked it down in a way designed to prevent Supreme Court intervention. In its conclusion the court reiterated:

We emphasize again the narrowness of the issue before us. This appeal does not require us to consider whether the President is immune from indictment and prosecution while in office, nor to consider whether the President may lawfully be ordered to produce documents for use in a state criminal proceeding. We accordingly do not address those issues. The only question before us is whether a state may lawfully demand production by a third party of the President’s personal financial records for use in a grand jury investigation while the President is in office. With the benefit of the district court’s well‐articulated opinion, we hold that any presidential immunity from state criminal process does not bar the enforcement of such a subpoena.

Nevertheless, court pronounced that U.S. v. Nixon is still the law of the land, a blow to Trump’s lawyers who seek to eviscerate it:

The President has not persuasively explained why, if executive privilege did not preclude enforcement of the subpoena issued in Nixon, the Mazars subpoena must be enjoined despite seeking no privileged information and bearing no relation to the President’s performance of his official functions. The Nixon Court explained that even the President’s weighty interest in candid and confidential conversations with his advisers could not justify a blanket privilege that would “cut deeply into the guarantee of due process of law and gravely impair the basic function of the courts.”

Constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe observes, “By relying on the Nixon tapes case to reject any blanket immunity that would undercut the search for truth, the court of appeals repudiated the tortured efforts of the president’s lawyers to read U.S. v. Nixon in an artificially narrow way.” He continues, “Among other things, the court of appeals went out of its way to reject the suggestion made on President Trump’s behalf at oral argument on October 23 that President Nixon’s lawyers had failed to raise an argument of presidential privilege and that the resulting Supreme Court decision should be read to leave open the possibility that a sitting president and his circle are basically beyond the reach of the law.”

AD

AD

The court casually tossed in a delicious bit of dictum for emphasis. “Even assuming, without deciding, that a formal criminal charge against the President carries a stigma too great for the Constitution to tolerate, we cannot conclude that mere investigation is so debilitating. Indeed, that contention is hard to square with Nixon.”

Former prosecutor Mimi Rocah observes, “It’s a big deal because it’s another victory for the rule of law and common sense.” She concludes it is very much relevant to Trump’s ongoing stonewalling “because the opinion emphasizes the Nixon holding that even valid claims of executive privilege are not absolute, and criminal proceedings (and impeachment) take precedence.”

The court flatly rejected the notion that the president could not be criminally investigated while in office. (“There is no obvious reason why a state could not begin to investigate a President during his term and, with the information secured during that search, ultimately determine to prosecute him after he leaves office.”) Tribe tells me, “The Second Circuit ruling significantly rejects the extravagant position of the Trump administration that [the president] is beyond criminal investigation — even indirectly through his network of companies — just because he is the sitting president.”

AD

AD

Despite the court’s efforts to keep the case from attracting Supreme Court review, there is no guarantee the higher court will stay out of this. Nevertheless, if it does deny cert, “it will set a strong tone against the president’s broad, almost dictatorial, view of executive power,” former prosecutor Joyce White Vance says.

The ruling directly implicates the emoluments cases working their way through the courts. There too, Trump may have no choice but to fork over his most closely held financial records.

In short, Trump’s exaggerated claims of executive power, privilege and immunity are getting him nowhere in the courts. He might just have to turn over financial records and even tax returns — not to mention release witnesses and documents relevant to impeachment. Soon Trump will be confronted with the unpleasant dilemma that he cannot keep both the presidency and his financial secrets. It is not obvious which he will choose.

Read more:

AD