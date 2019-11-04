Voters in communities with greater minority populations and lower incomes were more likely to wait longer to cast their ballots in the 2018 midterm elections, with Fulton County, Ga., topping the list, according to a new study published Monday.The percentage of precincts surveyed where voter wait times sometimes reached more than 30 minutes doubled between 2014 and 2018, to about 6 percent, according to a study of 3,119 polling places across the country conducted by the Bipartisan Policy Center, a D.C.-based think tank, and MIT.
It’s remarkable how every single voting problem like this just happens to redound to the benefit of the Republican Party and the people they represent.
* Kate Kelly and Lisa Lerer report that on Wall Street they’re getting seriously freaked out about the prospect of an Elizabeth Warren presidency.
* Cameron Joseph reports that Republicans are moving into a new stage in their defense of Trump’s corruption: Acknowledge its existence, but say it’s no biggie.
* Julia Ainsley reports that the Trump administration is considering banning asylum-seekers from getting permits to work in the U.S. for a year, just to make their lives as difficult as possible.
* Andrew Van Dam and Heather Long report that unemployment is climbing in electorally key Midwestern states.
* James Downie brings us some polling that shows age is the most important divide among Democratic voters.
* Michelle Goldberg makes the interesting argument that on Ukraine, President Trump is both the con man and the mark.
* Yaël Eisenstat says that her experience inside Facebook taught her that the company won’t be able to protect democracy as long as it’s putting its profits first.
* Harold Meyerson reports on the empty center’s sad attempts to seize control of the presidential campaign conversation.
* Marshall Allen has the harrowing story of a nurse who was charged almost $900,000 by her own hospital for the care of her premature baby.
* At the American Prospect, I considered the emotional toll the Trump era is taking on us.
* And Beth Reinhard reports that E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her, is now suing him for defamation.