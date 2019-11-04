The Justice Department is trying to unearth the identity of the Trump administration official who denounced the president in a New York Times Op-Ed last year under the byline Anonymous, according to a letter from a senior law enforcement official on Monday.
In the letter, Assistant Attorney General Joseph H. Hunt asked the publisher of a forthcoming book by the writer and the author’s book agents for proof that the official never signed a nondisclosure agreement and had no access to classified information or, absent that, for information about where the person worked in the government, and when.
“If the author is, in fact, a current or former ‘senior official’ in the Trump administration, publication of the book may violate that official’s legal obligations under one or more nondisclosure agreements,” Mr. Hunt wrote to Carol Ross of the Hachette Book Group, which is publishing Anonymous’s book, as well as to Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn, the agents for the former self-described senior official.

This is an atrocious act of intimidation meant for no purpose other than to protect Trump from political embarrassment. But that’s how the government works these days. If there was any justice, Attorney General William Barr would be impeached right along with Trump.

Voters in communities with greater minority populations and lower incomes were more likely to wait longer to cast their ballots in the 2018 midterm elections, with Fulton County, Ga., topping the list, according to a new study published Monday.
The percentage of precincts surveyed where voter wait times sometimes reached more than 30 minutes doubled between 2014 and 2018, to about 6 percent, according to a study of 3,119 polling places across the country conducted by the Bipartisan Policy Center, a D.C.-based think tank, and MIT.

It’s remarkable how every single voting problem like this just happens to redound to the benefit of the Republican Party and the people they represent.

