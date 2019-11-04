Now they’ll holler at the judge for restraining their lawlessness. “A federal judge on Saturday blocked a Trump administration rule that would require immigrants to prove they have insurance or can pay for medical care before they can obtain visas. U.S. District Judge Michael Simon in Portland, Ore., issued a temporary restraining order the day before the policy was set to go into effect.”

President Trump will holler at every poll showing more and more Americans want him gone (by election or otherwise). “Trump Wails Over ‘Lousy’ Fox Polls After New One Shows Nearly Half of Americans Back Impeachment.”

If all they hear is both sides hollering at each other, they need to listen better. “The hyper-engaged and serious-minded may find this hard to accept, but even with every day’s news out of the White House seeming like a point-by-point rebuttal to The Federalist Papers, most Americans still see the chaos of the moment as another case of politicians in Washington fighting with one another—like when the Tasmanian Devil used to spin off in whirlwinds of fury while the rest of the Looney Tunes characters looked on.” It’s only our democracy, people.

If you holler at other Democrats for thinking small, your own plan had better be airtight. “[Sen. Elizabeth] Warren’s revenue proposals in this area are a mixed bag, but I find some of them quite implausible … Warren also makes very aggressive assumptions about our ability to collect more taxes already owed under current law through better enforcement. I favor increased spending on tax enforcement, but all tax systems have tax gaps, and I would not count on getting nearly an extra $3 trillion per decade just through a better IRS.” Three trillion?!?

If you holler for ideological purity, a lot of candidates would wind up outside the Democratic Party. Andrew Yang: “You know, and there’s a reason for that. So we need to create a path forward for Americans to have access to care. I would not get rid of private insurance.” So Yang, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Sound Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg are all in the wrong party, too?

Holler all you want about the math, but isn’t Buttigieg’s logic sound? “I’m not going to make a $20 trillion move on health care, when we can do the same thing for a fraction of the cost.”

