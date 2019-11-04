Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters will be asked to provide a form of photo identification. Voters can find their polling place at the Virginia Department of Elections website. Here are The Post’s endorsements:
Virginia House of Delegates, District 40: Dan Helmer
Virginia House of Delegates, District 28: Joshua Cole
Virginia state Senate:, District 13: John J. Bell
Fairfax School Board At-Large: Karen Keys-Gamarra; Rachna Sizemore Heizer; Abrar Omeish
Fairfax School Board Braddock District: Megan McLaughlin
Fairfax School Board Dranesville District: Elaine Tholen
Fairfax School Board Hunter Mill District: Melanie Meren
Fairfax School Board Mason District: Ricardy Anderson
Fairfax School Board Mount Vernon District: Karen Corbett Sanders
Fairfax School Board Providence District: Karl Frisch
Fairfax School Board Springfield District: Kyle McDaniel
Fairfax School Board Sully District : Stella Pekarsky
Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney: Steve Descano
Prince William Commonwealth Attorney: Amy Ashworth
Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney: Buta Biberaj
