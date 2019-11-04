Voters in Virginia will go to the polls Tuesday for state and local elections. With all 140 seats in the General Assembly on the ballot, control of the legislature will be decided. Republicans now have slight majorities of 20-19 in the Senate and 51-48 in the House of Delegates, with one vacancy in each chamber.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters will be asked to provide a form of photo identification. Voters can find their polling place at the Virginia Department of Elections website. Here are The Post’s endorsements:

Virginia House of Delegates, District 40: Dan Helmer

Virginia House of Delegates, District 28: Joshua Cole

AD

Virginia state Senate:, District 13: John J. Bell

Fairfax School Board At-Large: Karen Keys-Gamarra; Rachna Sizemore Heizer; Abrar Omeish

AD

Fairfax School Board Braddock District: Megan McLaughlin

Fairfax School Board Dranesville District: Elaine Tholen

Fairfax School Board Hunter Mill District: Melanie Meren

Fairfax School Board Mason District: Ricardy Anderson

Fairfax School Board Mount Vernon District: Karen Corbett Sanders

Fairfax School Board Providence District: Karl Frisch

Fairfax School Board Springfield District: Kyle McDaniel

Fairfax School Board Sully District : Stella Pekarsky

Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney: Steve Descano

Prince William Commonwealth Attorney: Amy Ashworth

Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney: Buta Biberaj

Read more:

AD
AD