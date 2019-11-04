Now the hearsay defense has collapsed altogether after a slew of current and former administration officials — Marie Yovanovitch, Kurt Volker, Fiona Hill, William B. Taylor Jr., Alexander Vindman, Laura Cooper, Philip Reeker, Michael McKinley, even Trump donor Gordon Sondland — confirmed what was evident on the call readout: namely, that Trump had withheld military aid and a White House meeting to blackmail Ukraine into maligning Joe Biden and casting doubt on whether Russia had hacked the 2016 election. This is firsthand testimony from the officials handling Ukraine policy, one of whom — Vindman — was actually listening in on the Trump-Zelensky call.

Trump and his coterie of Roy Cohns have tried to impugn the credibility of these incriminating witnesses, but that tactic backfired badly last week when law professor John Yoo and former congressman Sean P. Duffy had to walk back their disgusting attempts to question the loyalty of Vindman, a Ukrainian immigrant who earned a Purple Heart in Iraq. Trump hasn’t retracted his noxious suggestion that Taylor is “human scum,” but that charge, too, doesn’t carry any weight in describing a combat veteran of Vietnam who has served his country for 50 years.

Republicans haven’t had any more luck in focusing on “process,” especially since Democrats just gave them what they had been demanding — a floor vote in the House, open impeachment proceedings and the right to subpoena their own witnesses (subject to a committee vote). Turns out — surprise, surprise — this didn’t satisfy Republicans.

So where does that leave the Trumpkins? Trump himself continues to insist that his conversation with Zelensky was “perfect” (true, if he means perfectly incriminating) and that the whistleblower “got it sooo wrong.” (This is false: The whistleblower’s report has checked out in every respect.)

Other Republicans aren’t willing to go quite that far. Not even White House counselor Kellyanne Conway was willing to deny on Sunday that there was a quid pro quo. The new fallback is that there was a quid pro quo — but no corrupt intent. The Post reported that during a Senate GOP lunch last week, Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) argued that Trump "honestly believes that there may have been corruption in Ukraine, and before he turns over $400 million of American taxpayer money, he’s entitled to ask.” Former talk-radio host Bill Bennett tried a similar tack on Fox, arguing that the quid pro quo “was a good thing,” because “we were trying to help Ukraine.”

Really? That’s the new message? That Trump wanted to help Ukraine and root out corruption? How dumb do they think we are? This is the same president who, according to The Post, told associates that the Ukrainians are “horrible, corrupt people” because they supposedly conspired against him in 2016. And it’s the same president who hired Paul Manafort and Rudolph W. Giuliani, both of whom were up to their necks in shady dealings in Ukraine. And it’s the same president who sought to cut programs designed to fight corruption in Ukraine and elsewhere. Trump does not fight corruption; he spreads it.

If that rationalization doesn’t fly, Republicans have another one. It’s improper to impeach Trump, the Wall Street Journal editorial board argued, “for asking a foreign government to investigate his political rival for corruption, though the probe never happened, and for withholding aid to Ukraine that in the end wasn’t withheld.” By this reasoning, it’s impossible to imagine why Richard M. Nixon had to resign since he did not succeed in wiretapping the Democratic National Committee or in covering up the break-in. Or, for that matter, why shoe bomber Richard Reid is serving a life sentence even though he failed to kill anyone. Attempted crimes are still against the law.

The pro-Trump arguments are nonsensical. But then fact, logic and reason don’t matter to the president’s true believers. Theirs is an emotional, irrational faith: They see Trump as the leader of their tribe (white Christian America) in an existential battle against socialists, globalists, Mexicans, Muslims and other supposed villains. Trump could burn the Constitution on Fifth Avenue, and they wouldn’t care. Their motto is taken from one of Nixon’s defenders, Rep. Earl Landgrebe, who said, “Don’t confuse me with facts. I’ve got a closed mind.”

The president’s strategy is to rally his hard-core base (about a quarter of the electorate) to avert the two-thirds Senate vote needed to remove him from office. The dead-enders don’t need arguments that make sense. They simply need arguments that fill airtime. Trump’s critics point to compelling evidence of a quid pro quo. His defenders say blah-blah-blah and yadda-yadda-yadda. That should be enough for Trump to survive impeachment, if not the next election.

