UP: Resignation betting on acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s departure

DOWN: Hiring “the best people”

UP: Narrowing the Democratic presidential field

DOWN: Candidates who stay in the race after missing multiple debates

DOWN: Relying on 13th-century technology for border security

UP: Russian ambassador nominee John Sullivan: “Soliciting investigations into a domestic political opponent — I don’t think that would be in accord with our values”

DOWN: Extorting Ukraine based on a nutty conspiracy theory

UP: Democratic candidates’ bus trips through Iowa

DOWN: Trump campaigning in safe, red states (for the applause)

UP: Traveling by bus to small towns in Iowa

DOWN: Finishing in single digits in Iowa

