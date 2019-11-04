UP: Resignation betting on acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s departure
DOWN: Hiring “the best people”
UP: Narrowing the Democratic presidential field
DOWN: Candidates who stay in the race after missing multiple debates
UP: “Smuggling gangs in Mexico have repeatedly sawed through new sections of President Trump’s border wall in recent months by using commercially available power tools”
DOWN: Relying on 13th-century technology for border security
UP: Russian ambassador nominee John Sullivan: “Soliciting investigations into a domestic political opponent — I don’t think that would be in accord with our values”
DOWN: Extorting Ukraine based on a nutty conspiracy theory
UP: Democratic candidates’ bus trips through Iowa
DOWN: Trump campaigning in safe, red states (for the applause)
UP: Traveling by bus to small towns in Iowa
DOWN: Finishing in single digits in Iowa