We’ll see how Trump’s strong-arming of Ukraine plays with the public. “The interview transcripts with former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and top State Department official Michael McKinley offer the first look at what witnesses told investigators about Trump’s contacts with Ukraine.”

House Republicans who’ve been playing dumb about Trump’s conduct will be in a bind. “How do you complain about secrecy when the proceedings are no longer behind closed doors? How do you attack the integrity of witnesses against whom your previous attempted attacks have already failed, when they are on television seeming like credible public servants trying to do their jobs? How do you defend presidential conduct, when the president’s own staff is describing it in alarming terms?”

AD

AD

He plays the role of Trump’s flunky and hangs his people out to dry. “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other State Department leaders were silent when faced with a campaign from Rudy Giuliani to oust then-US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch amid concerns that President Donald Trump would undermine them, according to testimony released from Yovanovitch and former State Department official Michael McKinley.”

You can play around with the numbers but reality soon intervenes. “One way of financing [Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s] plan is to pay doctors in hospitals lower fees (part of “saving” $2.3 trillion). There will then be fewer profitable hospitals, and fewer doctors working fewer hours, because some of them might retire earlier than they otherwise would. . . . The practical impact of these changes will be to deprive health-care consumers, including middle-class consumers, of goods and services.”

Playing along with Trump’s denials will become harder. “The fact pattern is increasingly clear and consistent; Trump demanded a clear quid pro quo from the Ukrainians. Republicans may imagine that they can find a safe space by saying this conduct was bad, but not impeachable. But by ‘bad’ they mean attempting to coerce an ally to dig up political dirt on an opponent in exchange for aid that had been approved by Congress. They will be ratifying the president’s lies, his attempts to obstruct justice and Congress, and his pattern of self-dealing corruption.” They just might do it.

He is playing to win early. “Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg is poised to tap into his deep financial resources to boost operations in several early-voting states in coming weeks, joining other top-tier candidates in the race to Super Tuesday in March.”

AD