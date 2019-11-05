If you nominate this candidate — this person whose views are extreme and hurtful, who is personally off-putting to me, who has all kinds of wild, expensive and downright bad plans I don’t consider to be based in reality — I will have to do something I don’t want to do. It will pain me, but I will do it.

Keep in mind: I am loyal, 100 percent, as a matter of principle. I think that what you would like to have happen in the country is good, ultimately; it will take more than a stiff breeze or whim to turn me away from the party I used to see as my only option. But your contempt for voters like me, your unwillingness to listen to my excruciatingly basic requests is enough. Saying that anyone who wouldn’t support your candidate of choice is a traitor or human scum or worse — it’s this kind of ridiculous name-calling that is going to oblige me to hold my nose and crawl through glass to vote for Joe Biden. Or Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, whatever. It will certainly pain me, but the alternative is unthinkable. You have forced my hand.

What did you think I was saying?

If you nominate someone as wild and extreme and lawless as Donald Trump — you will force me to vote for the Democrat.

I don’t like the choices you’ve assembled for me. And by “choices” I mean “choice.” I don’t even get the option to choose someone on the ballot in certain states who isn’t a raging torrent of id and bewilderment? I don’t get to choose a single candidate whom I could feel comfortable leaving on the television while my toddler stared at it unattended? I don’t have a single candidate I could leave in a room with a marshmallow?

I would love to vote Republican. Am I a fan of socialism? I hate it so much that sometimes I use the term where it is not applicable, just to show my disdain! Do I think Cory Booker is the bee’s knees? Assuredly I do not, although I do not know whether bees’ knees are supposed to be positive or negative.

So please do not nominate this man! Think very carefully before you choose someone so extreme and polarizing as Donald Trump, who espouses an ideology not shared by the majority of this country, a fact for which I give thanks each day. If you have such a blinkered notion of what is right as to choose him, I will be forced, kicking and screaming, to vote for a generic Democrat — or even Elizabeth Warren. Don’t you want my vote?

No? Nobody? Huh.

