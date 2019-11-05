There are members on the other side of the aisle, including senior members and chairs of committees, who have spent their entire careers defending whistleblowers and the laws that protect them and their families.

Where are they now? I was pleased to hear that my colleague Senator [John] Thune [R-S.D.] spoke out and said whistleblowers must be protected. I believe Senator [Charles E.] Grassley [R-Iowa] said the same. They’re both right, but there should be bipartisan outrage at the public attempts by the president and a member of this body to expose the identity of a federal whistleblower. ...

Our rhetoric can sometimes be overheated, but I am appalled by these developments. There is no other word for it. We are in a moment of history when Republicans, over only a few weeks, have shifted from saying that no laws were broken to saying that laws were broken, but it’s not impeachable, to outright advocating that laws be broken. What? Where is the internal gyroscope, the clock of decency and honor on the other side?