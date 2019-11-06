Revelations that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was unwilling to defend career State Department officials under political attack have damaged his standing within the Department and devastated morale there, according to multiple people familiar with the situation.Details of the inner workings of the Department have emerged this week after House Democrats conducting the impeachment probe began releasing the full testimony of senior State officials, including the ousted former ambassador to Ukraine. Those details have put a spotlight on Pompeo's role in the unfolding impeachment drama and compounded concerns inside the Department that he has prioritized his relationship with President Donald Trump over the well-being of his own staff.One senior administration official who has been a consistent defender of Pompeo told CNN that conditions within the Department have gotten significantly worse since the start of the impeachment inquiry.“Morale in the building is always bad, but this is different,” said the official. “I think part of it is Ukraine, it is a game changer.”
* Toluse Olorunnipa and Philip Rucker report that Trump is basing his impeachment defense on a series of lies that are unusually brazen even for him.
* A new Quinnipiac poll shows the top four contenders tightly bunched in Iowa, with half of voters saying they still might change their minds.
* Rep. Ayanna Pressley, member of “The Squad” and possessor of weapons-grade smirking powers, endorses Elizabeth Warren for president.
* Yeganeh Torbati reports that Vice President Pence appears to be putting pressure on aid agencies to redirect foreign aid to Christian groups.
* Yasmeen Abutaleb reports that a federal judge has struck down a Trump administration rule allowing medical providers to discriminate against patients because of the providers’ religious beliefs.
* Michael Macagnone reports that the impeachment inquiry transcripts reveal that many Republicans who complain about the process not being transparent aren’t bothering to show up.
* Tram Nguyen explains how Democrats can learn from their Virginia victories, which were years in the making.
* The court-reform group Take Back the Court calls on Justices Kavanaugh and Alito to recuse themselves from upcoming civil rights cases on the grounds that they posed for a photo with a conservative group that filed briefs in those cases, lest they feed perceptions that the court isn’t impartial.
* Jacob Hacker argues that whether you like Elizabeth Warren’s health care plan or not, she’s asking the right questions about our broken system.
* And Phillip Bailey and Joe Sonka report that the Republican president of the Kentucky Senate says Matt Bevin should be declared the winner of the governor’s race he just lost. Why? Because there was a libertarian candidate taking away votes from Bevin, and his partisans may now push to have the legislature decide the outcome.