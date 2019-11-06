Whether they read the transcripts or not, this will be the testimony in public. “Sondland, Trump’s appointee, changes testimony to say there was clear quid pro quo.”

When Americans do read the transcripts, it will be obvious that the scheme was illegal. “Sondland testified he believed Rudy Giuliani’s push for Ukraine to investigate [the] Bidens was potentially illegal.”

The testimony from Vice President Pence’s aide will make for interesting reading. “Jennifer Williams would be the first person on Pence’s national security team to appear and has knowledge of how much the vice president knew about the efforts by President Donald Trump and those around him to push Ukraine to launch investigations into Joe Biden and his son, as well as 2016 election interference, according to a source familiar with her thinking.”

If you read carefully, you’ll see that this is the basis for alleged bribery (political favor for a public action): “Trump-administration officials in the field, like Volker and Sondland, continued to understand that the Burisma and hacking mentions were essential to the president. The Ukrainians tried to satisfy the Trump administration with a general anti-corruption statement, and Volker—whether approving of Trump’s desires or not—made clear that was not enough.”

