(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)By Ann Telnaes closeAnn TelnaesEditorial cartoonistEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowEditorial cartoonistNovember 7, 2019 at 10:26 AM ESTPresident Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani hires his own lawyers. Maybe a sign of things to come?More from Ann Telnaes:President Trump thinks he’s done nothing wrongTrump’s Republican ratsGiuliani isn’t the only explosive device in the White HouseAll the president’s gangADADSee more editorial cartoonsUpdated October 24, 2019Explore the latest cartoons from Tom TolesExplore the latest cartoons and animations from Ann TelnaesFollow @PostOpinions on Instagram for editorial cartoons, illustrations and other visualscomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy