A New York judge on Thursday ordered President Trump to pay $2 million in damages for misusing funds from a tax-exempt charity — taking the charity’s money to pay debts for his for-profit businesses, to boost his 2016 campaign, and to buy himself art, according to court documents.
That order, from state judge Saliann Scarpulla, settled a lawsuit filed against Trump last year by the New York Attorney General.
That lawsuit — based on information first uncovered by The Washington Post — alleged “persistently illegal conduct” at the Donald J. Trump Foundation, where Trump served as president for 32 years.
As part of the settlement, Trump also agreed to disburse the $1.8 million remaining in the foundation to a set of charities, and to shutter it for good. In a statement signed by Trump’s attorney, the president admitted to poor oversight of the charity, and to seven specific instances where its money was misspent.

But I’m sure his tax returns will reveal only that he is a shrewd businessman who hasn’t broken any laws.

George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state responsible for Ukraine, criticized Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, for engaging in a smear campaign against the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, according to the transcript of his closed-door deposition released by House investigators Thursday.
Kent testified that Giuliani’s “assertions and allegations against former Ambassador Yovanovitch were without basis, untrue, period.”

Giuliani has arrogantly flaunted his lead role in organizing this entire corrupt scheme for many months now, and it’s good to see him getting the pummeling he deserves, even if he’s evidently too far gone at this point to have any idea what’s happening to him. -- gs

