George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state responsible for Ukraine, criticized Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, for engaging in a smear campaign against the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, according to the transcript of his closed-door deposition released by House investigators Thursday.Kent testified that Giuliani’s “assertions and allegations against former Ambassador Yovanovitch were without basis, untrue, period.”
Giuliani has arrogantly flaunted his lead role in organizing this entire corrupt scheme for many months now, and it’s good to see him getting the pummeling he deserves, even if he’s evidently too far gone at this point to have any idea what’s happening to him. -- gs
* Michael Bloomberg is registering to run for president in the Alabama Democratic primary.
* Alexandra Jaffe reports that an aide to Tom Steyer has been offering local Iowa politicians campaign contributions if they’ll endorse Steyer, which is...not good.
* Fascinating catch by Daniel Nichanian, who reports that Tuesday’s elections saw voters rejected mass incarceration again and again.
* Mehdi Hasan interviews Bernie Sanders, who goes to town on Joe Biden.
* Andy Slavitt argues that the election in Kentucky showed that health care is kryptonite to Republicans.
* Rick Hasen breaks down the chicanery that might be attempted to allow Matt Bevin to stay governor of Kentucky even though he lost.
* Susan Demas looks at how Republicans are getting outraged over being on the wrong end of power politics in Michigan.
* Connie Schultz has a powerful and personal Twitter thread explaining what’s wrong with people calling Elizabeth Warren “angry.”
* And Natasha Stoynoff says that women like herself who were sexually assaulted by Trump were the first whistleblowers.