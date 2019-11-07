The public wants Republicans to keep their hands off their Medicaid. “Trump is even more unpopular in the suburbs of Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina, than in the Kentucky suburbs of Cincinnati. Even more people have lost Medicaid coverage under Trump in Indiana and Tennessee than in Kentucky.Trump is a historically unpopular president, delivering a historically unpopular agenda. If that message failed in Kentucky, where will it succeed?”
The public was asked to render a verdict on Trump. Kentucky voters did. “Scarborough Gloats: Trump Lost The Kentucky Governor’s Race For Republicans.”
We have heard plenty of them voice their criticisms in public. “Revelations that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was unwilling to defend career State Department officials under political attack have damaged his standing within the Department and devastated morale there, according to multiple people familiar with the situation.”
The public will get an earful of this: “Rudy Giuliani’s back-channel attempts to pressure Ukraine for investigations linked to Donald Trump’s top political rival deeply unsettled two of the president’s top envoys, providing fresh evidence that undercuts White House efforts to portray the episode as innocent and routine.”
The public might not be surprised to see how badly Trump lies. “Standing before a crowd of supporters this week in Lexington, Ky., President Trump repeated a false claim he has made more than 100 times in the past six weeks: that a whistleblower from the intelligence community misrepresented a presidential phone call at the center of the impeachment inquiry that threatens his presidency.”
The public still seems fond of the Affordable Care Act. “More than 177,000 people signed up for ObamaCare plans during the first two days of open enrollment, according to numbers released Wednesday by the Trump administration. . . . Of the 177,082 people who selected plans on healthcare.gov Friday and Saturday, nearly 49,000 were new customers.”
