* Jonathan Capehart explains what’s so wrong with the idea that black voters are too homophobic to support Pete Buttigieg.
* Joe Sonka and Deborah Yetter report that the president of the Kentucky Senate says that if the recanvass doesn’t significantly alter the vote totals, Matt Bevin should give up and concede the governor’s race, suggesting there’s limited GOP support for Bevin to fight on.
* Corky Siemaszko reports that another former Ohio State athlete now says he or she told Rep. Jim Jordan about sexual misconduct by the team doctor when Jordan was a coach there, and Jordan did nothing about it.
* Philip Rucker examines the crazy stories and serious charges in the book about Trump by an anonymous administration staffer.
* Kurt Bardella aptly argues that Democrats need someone to lead the impeachment hearings who could do what Elijah Cummings would have done.
* With less-than-savory ambassadors such as Gordon Sondland dominating the Ukraine scandal, James Bruno examines how Trump has expanded the practice of making it possible for rich people to buy ambassadorships.
* Michelle Goldberg says that if you’re a Democrat feeling terrified of Trump winning again, the way to deal with it is to do some organizing right now to make it less likely.
* And Ashley Feinberg conducts an in-depth investigation to determine which Trump child is trying hardest to win the elusive prize of their father’s love.